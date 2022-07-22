Zyro Review

By Lars Lofgren

Building a website on your own may feel like a daunting task. However, when you subscribe to Zyro (pronounced like zero), you receive an all-inclusive website-building tool that won’t break your bank account.

For small businesses looking to establish a digital presence without hiring new personnel or third-party developers, Zyro is the answer. When it comes to building a website, Zyro sticks to the basics, preventing you from feeling bogged down dealing with extra features that you may not need at this point.

Zyro Compared

We enjoy thoroughly researching multiple categories of products and services aimed at helping small businesses achieve more with a minimal investment in time and money. When it comes to the best website builders, check out our thoroughly-researched selections.

About Zyro

Zyro makes it easy to start your website with customizable themes.

Zyro established itself as a company in 2019 in Kaunas, Lithuania. Hostinger, a well-known website hosting company, holds Zyro as a subsidiary.

Zyro delivers website building services and ecommerce services to do-it-yourself customers looking to create a quick website or online store. And it provides tools to help you build the websites, but it also can help you find a domain. When you purchase a Zyro subscription plan, you will receive cloud hosting services as well.

Zyro Products and Services

Website building services can encompass several different areas, and Zyro has the versatility to deliver results in all these areas. During this review, we will be focusing primarily on Zyro’s website building services. However, we also will touch on some of the other important services that Zyro offers, so you can be certain whether it will meet the needs of your business.

Zyro Website Builder Review

Zyro Ecommerce Website Builder Review

Zyro Ecommerce Platform Review

When you are building a website, Zyro has all the tools you need for starting, hosting, and creating a website. Zyro’s products include a website builder, an online store builder, a domain name selector, a logo maker, and business email hosting. Additionally, Zyro provides you with an image editor and an AI tool that helps you automatically create content for your website.

Zyro Health and Stability

Even though Zyro has only been in operation for a few years, it is a trustworthy option for building your website or online store. Zyro is a privately held company that contains multiple AI tools, giving it an edge over competitors that may be using older technology.

Zyro serves as a subsidiary of its parent company Hostinger, which is one of the top web hosting providers. Hostinger’s founding occurred in 2004 as Hosting Media, but it became Hostinger after a 2011 rebranding. With Zyro under the Hostinger umbrella, customers can trust that Zyro has the backing to keep it operating successfully well into the future.

Zyro Pricing

One of the strongest aspects of Zyro compared to its competitors is its low prices. Zyro gives customers the ability to create websites quickly and for a reasonable price.

Zyro offers three different pricing tiers. Should you be unsure about which pricing plan to use, Zyro includes a pricing wizard on its website that will ask you questions about the website you want to build. It then will suggest the correct pricing tier to fit your needs.

Zyro’s pricing wizard will help you choose the best pricing plan for you.

Zyro Pricing Structure

When you are subscribing to Zyro, you will receive significant pricing discounts when you agree to pay for two years up front. We recommend that you try Zyro for free first, so you are comfortable with the service before agreeing to a two-year contract. You also can purchase a month-by-month or annual subscription with Zyro.

The lowest-priced Website pricing tier in Zyro starts at $2.69 per month when you agree to the two-year contract. The mid-tier, Business, starts at $3.59 per month for a two-year commitment. The Advanced Store pricing tier costs $14.39 per month with the two-year contract.

All the pricing tiers include 24/7 customer service support and marketing integrations. Those customers who need to be able to sell a small number of products in the online store catalog will need the Business tier. The Website tier has no product selling capabilities. For a large catalog of products, the Advanced Store tier is necessary.

Zyro Pricing Comparison

Zyro’s prices are significantly lower than what is found with more complex website builders, such as Wix or Shopify. Zyro doesn’t offer quite the same level of advanced features for website building as those services. However, for those customers who only need basic websites and online stores that look great, Zyro’s pricing is a significant advantage.

With Shopify, prices start at $29 per month, while the highest-priced tier starts at $299 per month. Wix also has prices that are quite a bit higher than Zyro. Wix has multiple pricing plans, starting at $16 per month. Enterprise-level plans start at $500 per month.

Zyro Trials and Guarantees

Zyro does not offer a free trial period, but it does offer a money-back guarantee. If you cancel the service within 30 days of signing up, you can receive a full refund.

You also can try out the service for free to build a quick website. (You will need to subscribe before you can host the website anywhere, though.) This free test is a good way to see if you like the way Zyro operates.

At all three pricing tiers, Zyro offers a free domain name for a year (as long as you sign up for a one- or two-year pricing plan). If you already have a domain name, you can transfer it over to Zyro. You also will receive a business email for free for three months with any of the pricing tiers.

All Zyro subscription plans include free web hosting for the length of the plan.

Zyro Website Builder Review

When compared to other website builders, our research and testing show that Zyro is the best option for the majority of users. It offers an easy-to-use service that provides the basics you need for building a high-quality website.

Zyro occupies the spot at the top of our list of the best website builders for several reasons, but our favorite aspect of this service is its low price. You can build a highly functional and beautiful website in very little time without having to hire a developer. You also can make quick changes yourself at any time, ensuring your website always has the latest information.

What Makes Zyro Website Builder Great

Zyro gives you three options to build your website exactly how you want.

Ease of use: You can place as much or as little effort as you want into your website building process. Zyro provides an automated website generator for those who want to spend as little time as possible in the building process. You also could use a template, or you can build the site from scratch if desired.

You can place as much or as little effort as you want into your website building process. Zyro provides an automated website generator for those who want to spend as little time as possible in the building process. You also could use a template, or you can build the site from scratch if desired. Shallow learning curve: You will not need to learn how to use things like WordPress or HTML coding to be able to build your website. Zyro takes care of all the coding for you, so you can focus on content and design. You need no website building experience to use Zyro.

You will not need to learn how to use things like WordPress or HTML coding to be able to build your website. Zyro takes care of all the coding for you, so you can focus on content and design. You need no website building experience to use Zyro. Quick process: If you suddenly find yourself needing a basic website, you can be up and running in very little time with Zyro. You then can edit or add to the site in the future when you have more time to spend on the project.

If you suddenly find yourself needing a basic website, you can be up and running in very little time with Zyro. You then can edit or add to the site in the future when you have more time to spend on the project. Inexpensive: Zyro is one of the least expensive website building tools on the market, offering a low starting price point versus competitors. When you factor in that you do not have to hire a developer to help you create the site, you can save quite a bit of money annually versus some other options.

Zyro is one of the least expensive website building tools on the market, offering a low starting price point versus competitors. When you factor in that you do not have to hire a developer to help you create the site, you can save quite a bit of money annually versus some other options. Trusted brand: Zyro is a subsidiary of Hostinger, but the two entities operate separately. Having a highly trusted web hosting company like Hostinger behind Zyro gives it significant credibility. You can feel confident that Zyro will be operating for many years down the road.

Zyro is a subsidiary of Hostinger, but the two entities operate separately. Having a highly trusted web hosting company like Hostinger behind Zyro gives it significant credibility. You can feel confident that Zyro will be operating for many years down the road. Optimized pages: Zyro automatically builds websites that will make use of an optimized design for whatever device the visitor is using, including smartphones. You do not have to generate extra coding or commands to optimize your website.

Zyro automatically builds websites that will make use of an optimized design for whatever device the visitor is using, including smartphones. You do not have to generate extra coding or commands to optimize your website. Design help: If you feel intimidated about the thought of making the website look good, Zyro uses a grid layout system that helps you adhere to the principles of design. You simply drag and drop elements onto the grid, helping you keep the layout balanced. Visitors to your site will not see the grid, only the final layout.

If you feel intimidated about the thought of making the website look good, Zyro uses a grid layout system that helps you adhere to the principles of design. You simply drag and drop elements onto the grid, helping you keep the layout balanced. Visitors to your site will not see the grid, only the final layout. Help with the basics: Many people feel intimidated about creating the elements of the design of the website, including adding images, headlines, and descriptive text, Zyro has a built-in image editor, and its AI tool can generate articles and headlines for you. You can edit anything Zyro creates for you at any time before or after publishing your website.

Many people feel intimidated about creating the elements of the design of the website, including adding images, headlines, and descriptive text, Zyro has a built-in image editor, and its AI tool can generate articles and headlines for you. You can edit anything Zyro creates for you at any time before or after publishing your website. Multiple elements: Zyro can display videos, photos, text, menus, clickable buttons, contact forms, and almost anything else you would like to see on your website. Even though Zyro doesn’t offer a lot of complex building tools, you can add almost any kind of element you want to see on your website. You can select the color scheme too.

Zyro can display videos, photos, text, menus, clickable buttons, contact forms, and almost anything else you would like to see on your website. Even though Zyro doesn’t offer a lot of complex building tools, you can add almost any kind of element you want to see on your website. You can select the color scheme too. Customer service: With such a low-priced website builder service, you might expect only the basics from Zyro in customer service. However, we were pleasantly surprised about the customer service options you have. Zyro’s service people are not going to build the site for you, but they will answer questions in short order in most instances.

Where Zyro Website Builder Falls Short

Zyro keeps things simple, so it may not work well for those who need complex websites.

Basic features for ecommerce: If you’re expecting Zyro to be able to match all the ecommerce capabilities of well-known services like Wix or Squarespace, you may have some disappointment. Zyro allows you to run an ecommerce website, but it only has basic features available. Those who need to create complex sites may want to look elsewhere.

If you’re expecting Zyro to be able to match all the ecommerce capabilities of well-known services like Wix or Squarespace, you may have some disappointment. Zyro allows you to run an ecommerce website, but it only has basic features available. Those who need to create complex sites may want to look elsewhere. Simple designs: Although Zyro’s design elements can help you create a great-looking website quickly, it doesn’t offer the same level of design sophistication you can find with other website builders.

Although Zyro’s design elements can help you create a great-looking website quickly, it doesn’t offer the same level of design sophistication you can find with other website builders. No switching templates: Once you build a website with a certain template in Zyro, you must continue to use that template. Some website builders allow you to switch templates after you create your site, and those builders will automatically copy everything into the new template for you. Zyro does not do this, so you would have to copy everything yourself if you want to switch templates.

Once you build a website with a certain template in Zyro, you must continue to use that template. Some website builders allow you to switch templates after you create your site, and those builders will automatically copy everything into the new template for you. Zyro does not do this, so you would have to copy everything yourself if you want to switch templates. Upfront payment: To receive the best possible price on Zyro, you will have to commit to the service for a two-year period. Understandably, it can be unnerving to pay this full amount up front. The good news is you can try Zyro for free to make sure it will meet your needs before committing to a subscription.

To receive the best possible price on Zyro, you will have to commit to the service for a two-year period. Understandably, it can be unnerving to pay this full amount up front. The good news is you can try Zyro for free to make sure it will meet your needs before committing to a subscription. Editing required: When you choose to have the AI tool in Zyro build your website, it will create text for you. However, you should plan on needing to at least tweak the headlines and articles to make them sound ideal. The AI tool works well, but don’t expect perfection in terms of the quality of the writing, the topics, and the grammar.

Zyro Website Builder Compared

Versus other website builders, we rank Zyro at the top. Its combination of ease of use, low price, and excellent results give it the edge. However, quite a few strong website builders exist that may fit your particular situation better.

Zyro Ecommerce Website Builders Review

For some small businesses, creating a simple website is not enough. You need to be able to sell products through your website. Ecommerce website builder services are similar to other website builders, but they provide product inventory tracking, payment acceptance, help with shipping, and more.

Although Zyro ranks as one of the best ecommerce website builders, our top pick in this category is Shopify.

Zyro Ecommerce Platform Review

You may decide that you need one of the best ecommerce platforms to build your website. These platforms have some similarities to website builders and ecommerce website builders. They allow you to create a unique website that doubles as your online store for products or services, while also helping you track inventory and create service appointment schedules.

Zyro ranks extremely high on our list of the top ecommerce platforms, but our top pick is BigCommerce.

Zyro Final Verdict

Your website serves as the front door to your business. Very few customers are going to come to your physical location without visiting your website first. If you don’t have a high-quality, welcoming website to convince potential customers that you are trustworthy, you’ve lost the battle before it even begins.

Zyro is the perfect solution for small businesses that need a great website that they can build quickly and with minimal expense. Zyro is easy to use and provides the basic website building services you need to be up and running quickly, even if you need an online store. With the backing of Hostinger, Zyro is sure to be a trusted partner for you for many years.

