Zoom Alternatives and Competitors

In most cases, Zoom is the go-to brand for video conferencing these days. But even though Zoom did make it onto our list of the top video conferencing software, there are other options for businesses. There are many other options available in the market today.

The Quick Sprout research team spent hundreds of hours analyzing video conferencing software and researching several popular solutions available. After analyzing the data and following a set criterion system, the team narrowed down the list to the top seven video conferencing companies.

The 8 Best Video Conferencing Services

The best Zoom alternative is GoTo Meeting, which integrates seamlessly with existing business tools and is ideal for small businesses.

You can go through the detailed comparison of different video conferencing software on our full top list.

GoTo Meeting – Best Video Conferencing Service for Small Businesses

GoTo Meeting is not simply a video conferencing tool. It provides various other advanced tools and integrations that turn it into a highly collaborative workspace for a business. This elaborate workspace is convenient for remote teams, business managers, and even owners working with a small team. Its impressive features include single-click start, multi-channel support, cloud collaboration, bandwidth adjustments, integrated scheduling, and more.

One considerable benefit of GoTo Meeting is that it easily integrates operational processes without requiring additional adjustments. GoTo Meeting provides a kit that includes an installation guide and pre-configured software for all its users. The kit can help transform a physical conference into a digital one and has advanced hardware and software options.

How GoTo Meeting Compares to Zoom

GoTo Meeting is an ideal video conferencing platform for small businesses.

GoTo Meeting is ideal for small and medium-sized businesses as it only allows a limited number of participants. It offers excellent collaborative tools for remote teams and unlimited cloud recording storage.

On the other hand, Zoom has a higher participant limit allowing upto1000 participants in a single meeting, albeit with no cloud-based storage of the recordings. When it comes to security, GoTo Meeting is far more secure than Zoom.

In terms of pricing, GoTo Meeting and Zoom offer similar pricing plans. Even though Zoom offers a Basic Free Plan for meetings of up to 100 people, its paid plans range between $14 to $19 per user per month. GoTo Meeting also charges between $14 to $19 monthly for its various subscription plans, but it has no free plans.

Go through our detailed review of GoTo Meeting to decide if it’s the right option for your business.

RingCentral — Best Video Conferencing Service With VoIP Business Phone Plans

RingCentral allows businesses to get rid of traditional phone plans through its unique VoIP business phone services. Its video conferencing service is only one aspect of the extensive communication services offered, which include messaging, screen sharing, and more. However, if you only want the video conferencing service, you can buy the Meetings app as a standalone product.

The RingCentral video conferencing service offers different subscription plans based on the region of the user and the total number of users. Its Free Plan includes the option to host around 100 participant meetings, store recordings on the cloud, join meetings in the browser, and many more features. However, if you want to add more participants, or store the recordings for a longer time, consider the RingCentral Video Pro+ Plan.

How RingCentral Compares to Zoom

RingCentral offers various pricing plans for businesses according to their needs.

RingCentral and Zoom are both easy to use and ideal for businesses of all types and sizes. They both offer various integration options and are easily affordable. The audio and video quality is also excellent.

RingCentral allows users to delete any messages sent by mistake, making it a better option for some businesses. It also offers other unique features to keep users engaged. An additional benefit of RingCentral is that it provides live training, video support, and in-person help to users when required.

When it comes to pricing, RingCentral is somewhat more expensive than Zoom, but it also offers more features. Zoom’s free and basic plans only include video conferencing, while RingCentral’s include some business phone services.

Read the in-depth analysis of RingCentral to make an informed decision.

ClickMeeting — Best Video Conferencing Software For Webinars

ClickMeeting is a webinar software platform, making it slightly different from other video conferencing software. It is excellent for hosting virtual events, online training, and marketing products with video demonstrations.

Besides webinar services, it offers traditional video conferencing options to enhance business collaboration and facilitate team meetings. A prominent feature of ClickMeeting is its ability to translate meetings in real-time and screen sharing between multiple people.

How ClickMeeting Compares to Zoom

The special webinar feature of ClickMeeting helps it stand out.

ClickMeeting boasts a fast user interface and is easily navigable for beginners. It also offers interactive features like question-and-answer sessions, activity tracking, analytical reports, customizable forms, and more.

Zoom is also user-friendly and can easily be set up. However, it lacks several features offered by ClickMeeting. Zoom has no event tracking or management features and lacks moderation and monitoring tools.

In terms of pricing, ClickMeeting offers a free trial and various pricing plans costing $30 to $45 per month, whereas Zoom has an elaborate Free Plan with additional paid plans ranging between $14 to $19 a month. ClickMeeting also offers a custom plan with a custom quote based on the functionalities you want.

Read a detailed analysis of ClickMeeting on our website.

Zoho Meeting — Affordable Video Conferencing Service With Basic Features

Zoho Meeting is a simple video conferencing software that doesn’t offer any advanced and complicated features. Its main features are screen sharing, moderator controls, lock meetings, in-session chat, RSVP scheduling, and embedded meeting links. Additionally, users can give over control, remove other users, and switch a presenter while hosting a video conference.

Zoho Meeting easily integrates with Zoho CRM, which is an ideal option for anyone using a Zoho product. Even though it offers no fancy features, it is a quality solution for businesses already using Zoho products or only requiring basic video conferencing features.

It has a few different pricing plans and charges a minimal fee. It also offers a Free Forever Plan with 100 meeting participants or webinar attendees and limited features.

How Zoho Meeting Compares to Zoom

Zoho Meeting is a basic video conferencing software with additional functionalities like screen sharing.

Zoho Meeting and Zoom both offer boast an easy-to-use interface and many strong functionalities. However, Zoom provides much better customer service than Zoho Meeting. Additionally, it also provides detailed in-person and online training, unlike Zoho Meeting, which doesn’t offer the same.

Zoho Meeting has a whole ecosystem of tools and software you can access and use easily. Zoom doesn’t have its own ecosystem, but it works well in all browsers. Additionally, adding or inviting more people to a meeting is extremely easy in Zoho Meeting. In Zoom, attending a meeting doesn’t require downloading the application, and anyone can join a meeting from any device using a shareable link.

In terms of pricing, ZohoMeeting offers a Free Forever Plan for $0 a month. Its paid packages are highly affordable, ranging from $2 to $19 a month. Zoom also has a free-of-cost plan, and the functionalities offered by the free Zoho Meeting plan are on par with it. Therefore, choose the option most suitable for the needs of your business.

Go through a thorough review of Zoho Meeting here.

Microsoft Teams — Best Video Conferencing Software For Internal Communication

Microsoft Teams is an excellent software for internal business communications. It has a video, audio, and chat feature that can be used for instant communication. It also supports meetings with up to 10,000 participants and offers mobile and desktop versions.

Microsoft Teams is slightly more complex to use than other similar software available in the market. It has a complex onboarding and setup process, which makes it not so beginner friendly. Since Microsoft Teams is a product of Microsoft, companies using a Microsoft ecosystem may find it easier to incorporate Microsoft Teams into their system.

In terms of pricing, Microsoft Teams offers different annual pricing options for different regions of the world. All the paid plans have 1TB of cloud storage, meeting recordings, app integrations, and more.

How Microsoft Teams Compares to Zoom

Microsoft Teams is excellent for internal communications in a business.

Microsoft Teams and Zoom are pretty similar to each other. They both provide excellent video conferencing services. Microsoft Teams offers additional collaborative tools along with video conferencing tools. Zoom also provides additional workspace features like a digital whiteboard, team messaging app, and more.

Overall, Microsoft Teams is better suited for business communication. Zoom can also be used for business dealings, but it is less secure in comparison. Users need to download Microsoft Teams to use it, whereas Zoom meetings can be joined directly through a browser without downloading an app.

Microsoft Teams offers free and separate paid plans for homes and businesses. The maximum capacity of participants allowed by Microsoft Teams is 1000, irrespective of your subscription plan.

Read a thorough review of Microsoft Teams here.

Join.me — Annual Contract Video Conferencing Plans For Small Meetings

Join.me is an excellent video conferencing solution for teams, individuals, and businesses. It has one of the fastest signup processes and is endorsed by startups and big enterprises alike. You can launch a meeting on its website without consulting a sales representative.

Join.me started as an independent platform but now has become a part of the GoTo Meeting software. However, it still retains its free version and offers its video conferencing services separately. Compared to GoTo Meeting, it is far simpler and has only a few features.

If you are starting a new meeting, you can invite people to join it through a link or an email. Join.me allows you to change your conferencing background, customize your URL, and share your screen with one click. People who aren’t using Join.me can still accept your meeting links with just one click.

Join.me is an exclusive video conferencing service. Users have to sign up and install the application to get started. Therefore, there needs to be more transparency in pricing. If you want to hold a meeting, you must have an account on Join.me. Its customer support can assist you with the initial procedure. However, if you are an attendee, you can simply attend the meeting by putting in a specific nine-digit Join.me ID.

How Join.me Compares to Zoom

Join.me is a simple video conferencing software for individuals and small businesses.

Join.me is just as easy to use as Zoom. A benefit of Join.me is its easy screen-sharing options. It also provides excellent value for your money. However, Zoom takes the lead in terms of customer service and functionality.

An advantage of Join.me over Zoom is that its video and audio quality are top-notch. Moreover, the many integration options offered by Join.me make it a more attractive option, specifically for individual users.

One drawback of Join.me is its lack of transparency in pricing. The service only provides custom quotes based on users’ needs. Therefore, it is difficult to guess the amount of money charged to individuals or businesses.

Give Join.me’s review a read and decide if it suits your needs.

Webex — Best Video Conferencing Software For Cloud Collaboration

Webex is a highly regarded video conferencing service. It allows users to host huge virtual events with as many as 100,000 participants and also enables users to hold interactive webinars for almost 3000 people.

The platform is ideal for people who run on-demand training lessons and businesses wanting to onboard employees in multiple locations. Its mobile app makes it easier to host and join meetings from anywhere at any time, and cloud collaboration features make it excellent for teams.

Webex is ideal for meetings and events in the cloud for all teams.

How Webex Compares to Zoom

Webex allows the highest number of participants among all the video conferencing services. It allows as many as 100,000 participants, which is much higher than the 1000-participant limit of Zoom. Moreover, it offers video recording and advanced screen-sharing options.

Overall, Webex offers just as many sophisticated tools and features as Zoom. Even with a wide range of unique features, Webex charges a minimal fee for each subscription plan.

The four different pricing plans make it ideal for small teams wanting business-level features and tools. Its pricing plans range between $0 to $32 a month. Overall, it suits businesses requiring collaboration with teams in different locations.

Read our Webex review before choosing it for your needs.

