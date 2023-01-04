ZipRecruiter Review

By Lars Lofgren

ZipRecruiter is the number one rated job posting site in the United States. With more than 110 million job seekers using the platform, ZipRecruiter connects job seekers with employers from companies of every size.

Powered by industry-leading technology, ZipRecruiter offers next-level features that help you create the most personalized and efficient hiring experience. Whether you run a small business or an enterprise, ZipRecruiter can improve your hiring process in a few clicks.

ZipRecruiter Compared

ZipRecruiter didn't make our top list, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a poor product.

LinkedIn – Best for Professional Networking

About ZipRecruiter

Even though ZipRecruiter didn’t make our top list, it still offers powerful features that scale to the size of your business. Whether you are a job seeker or a hiring employer, ZipRecruiter ensures you find exactly what you are looking for with one-click applications and customizable processes.

ZipRecruiter Job Posting Site Review

ZipRecruiter is a single-product company because it doesn’t offer any other services or products. However, ZipRecruiter supports various industries, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, transportation, staffing, insurance, construction, and technology. In most of ZipRecruiter’s case studies, the company managed to increase the number of quality candidates by at least 50% and has reduced the time-to-hire for many industries.

ZipRecruiter Health and Stability

ZipRecruiter was founded in 2010 and is currently headquartered in Santa Monica, California, as a publicly traded company. The company has three investors, including Basepoint Ventures, IVP, and Industry Ventures, which have raised a total of $769 million across three rounds.

With more than 2.8 million businesses utilizing ZipRecruiter to find talent and a 4.3-star rating on Glassdoor, it seems that the company is a reliable and supportive workplace for its employees.

ZipRecruiter Pricing

ZipRecruiter doesn’t currently disclose pricing on its website, but after extensive research, we found a few valuable sources that let us better understand how ZipRecruiter prices its products. With that in mind, ZipRecruiter does offer three different pricing tiers that scale to the size of your business.

ZipRecruiter Pricing Structure

From the research we conducted, ZipRecruiter structures its pricing packages on a monthly basis. Each pricing tier for small and medium-sized businesses consists of several features to improve your overall hiring experience. As the pricing increases, so does the number of features you receive.

Even though ZipRecruiter doesn’t disclose pricing on its website, enterprise-level businesses can still request a free consultation and create a customized pricing package based on the specific size of the business.

ZipRecruiter Pricing Comparison

After extensive research, we found that ZipRecruiter’s pricing supposedly starts at $299 per month and increases in price from there. For additional features, like exclusive database access, traffic boost, and integrations, you will be expected to pay anywhere from $419 and $899 per month.

Based on the information we found, ZipRecruiter is certainly on the pricier side of job posting sites compared to other companies on the market today. For example, LinkedIn Premium starts at $39 per month, while Snagajob costs $89 per month.

On the other hand, AngelList and FlexJobs start in the $200 range, with AngelList priced at $250 per month and FlexJobs at $399 per month.

ZipRecruiter Trials and Guarantees

ZipRecruiter offers a four-day free trial, but you need to provide your credit card details to validate your account.

ZipRecruiter Job Posting Site Review

Compared to other job posting sites, ZipRecruiter stands out for its scalable plans, network outreach, and customizable hiring process. You can completely transform the way you screen and hire candidates with ZipRecruiter’s powerful features.

ZipRecruiter can help you source talent in the easiest and smartest way possible. To read more about ZipRecruiter’s competitors and how they stack up against each other, check out our top picks for job posting sites.

What Makes ZipRecruiter Job Posting Site Great

ZipRecruiter helps you source talent with its powerful AI technology.

Scalable platform: ZipRecruiter is an excellent job posting site for businesses looking to scale with the hiring platform they decide to utilize. Not only does ZipRecruiter have packages that cater to small and medium-sized businesses, but it offers a fully integrated enterprise package for businesses with more than 5,000 employees. The enterprise package offers powerful matching technology, an enhanced network of job seekers, data-driven strategies, and customized solutions.

ZipRecruiter is an excellent job posting site for businesses looking to scale with the hiring platform they decide to utilize. Not only does ZipRecruiter have packages that cater to small and medium-sized businesses, but it offers a fully integrated enterprise package for businesses with more than 5,000 employees. The enterprise package offers powerful matching technology, an enhanced network of job seekers, data-driven strategies, and customized solutions. Outreach network: If you are looking for a job posting site that will give you the most outreach, ZipRecruiter is a decent contender. Employers can reach millions of job seekers through ZipRecruiter’s large network of job sites, including companies like Google, Jooble, JobRapido, FlexJobs, and LiveCareer, to name a few. You can also easily share your job advertisements on social networks, such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, with just one click. In addition to these networks, ZipRecruiter partners with veteran job sites, like Veteran’s Job Exchange, Job Path, and Veteran’s Enterprise, to make it easier to support troops and find talent that aligns with what you are looking for.

If you are looking for a job posting site that will give you the most outreach, ZipRecruiter is a decent contender. Employers can reach millions of job seekers through ZipRecruiter’s large network of job sites, including companies like Google, Jooble, JobRapido, FlexJobs, and LiveCareer, to name a few. You can also easily share your job advertisements on social networks, such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, with just one click. In addition to these networks, ZipRecruiter partners with veteran job sites, like Veteran’s Job Exchange, Job Path, and Veteran’s Enterprise, to make it easier to support troops and find talent that aligns with what you are looking for. Customizable hiring process: ZipRecruiter offers a few ways to customize your hiring process to make it more functional for the way you decide to run your business and hire talent. ZipRecruiter has customizable templates you can use to help write your job descriptions, saving you time writing a job ad from scratch. You can also save time by adding custom screening questions to your job ad, which makes it easier for you to sort through qualified candidates. ZipRecruiter gives you the option to create, edit, and save email templates to streamline the process of contacting candidates and makes it more efficient to do so.

ZipRecruiter offers a few ways to customize your hiring process to make it more functional for the way you decide to run your business and hire talent. ZipRecruiter has customizable templates you can use to help write your job descriptions, saving you time writing a job ad from scratch. You can also save time by adding custom screening questions to your job ad, which makes it easier for you to sort through qualified candidates. ZipRecruiter gives you the option to create, edit, and save email templates to streamline the process of contacting candidates and makes it more efficient to do so. Intuitive dashboard: Another benefit to using ZipRecruiter is how intuitive its dashboard is, making it incredibly easy to navigate the platform and post jobs. You will find everything you need on the left-hand side of ZipRecruiter’s dashboard, including candidates, jobs, resume database, help, and upgrade tabs. Most of ZipRecruiter’s dashboard features drop-down menus and one-click tabs that redirect you to the page you want in seconds.

Another benefit to using ZipRecruiter is how intuitive its dashboard is, making it incredibly easy to navigate the platform and post jobs. You will find everything you need on the left-hand side of ZipRecruiter’s dashboard, including candidates, jobs, resume database, help, and upgrade tabs. Most of ZipRecruiter’s dashboard features drop-down menus and one-click tabs that redirect you to the page you want in seconds. Vast ATS integrations: You can integrate your preferred ATS application into ZipRecruiter’s platform to create a better hiring experience. ZipRecruiter’s vast marketplace of ATS partners helps streamline posting, optimize your application flow, and discover new hires fast. Some of ZipRecruiter’s integration partners include Bullhorn, MaxHire, Breezy, JazzHR, and ZohoRecruit, to name a few.

Where ZipRecruiter Job Posting Site Falls Short

ZipRecruiter’s dashboard is easy to navigate and helps you monitor your campaigns.

Poor quality candidates: Although ZipRecruiter claims to provide employers with exceptional candidates, this doesn’t seem to be the experience for most users. After reading dozens of reviews, we found that many users claimed that ZipRecruiter would match them with poor-quality candidates that weren’t qualified for the advertised job positions.

Although ZipRecruiter claims to provide employers with exceptional candidates, this doesn’t seem to be the experience for most users. After reading dozens of reviews, we found that many users claimed that ZipRecruiter would match them with poor-quality candidates that weren’t qualified for the advertised job positions. Issues with the free trial: Many users claim that ZipRecruiter’s free trial isn’t actually free since the signup process put them into paid contracts—contracts they couldn’t easily get out of and sometimes had to pay extra fees to cancel.

Many users claim that ZipRecruiter’s free trial isn’t actually free since the signup process put them into paid contracts—contracts they couldn’t easily get out of and sometimes had to pay extra fees to cancel. Expensive monthly packages: Even though it doesn’t disclose pricing on its website, we found that ZipRecruiter’s pricing supposedly starts at $299 per month and increases to $899 per month for only four additional features, such as integrations and access to a resume database. These prices are quite steep, especially for small and mid-sized businesses.

ZipRecruiter Job Posting Site Compared

While ZipRecruiter provides extensive outreach and a customizable hiring process, the best job posting site is LinkedIn because of its ability to create a reputable and professional networking system.

Final Verdict

ZipRecruiter is still a decent job posting site despite its steep pricing. As a scalable platform with a large outreach network and customizable functionalities, ZipRecruiter can help you find the talent you need, no matter the industry your business serves.

With more than 12 years in the industry and with 2.8 million businesses utilizing the platform, ZipRecruiter is a reliable and secure company, which is why we would recommend it to any business looking to hire talent.

