Zinzino Revenue Up 24% in Q3 To $37 Million

By Team Business For Home

The revenue in September for Zinzino’s sales markets increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 145.6 (122.4) million. Faun Pharma’s external sales increased by 56 % and amounted to SEK 9.5 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21% to SEK 155.1 (128.5) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino’s sales markets increased by 24% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 411.3 (332.9) million.

SEK 411.30 equals to USD$37 Million.

Total revenues in the Group increased by 24 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 434.0 (349.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – September 2023 increased by 22% to SEK 1235.6 (1013.8) million.

SEK 1235.6 equals to USD$106 Million.

About Zinzino

Zinzino AB (publ.) is a global Direct Sales company that markets and sells test-based nutrition, skincare and life-style products. Zinzino owns the research unit BioActive Foods AS and production unit Faun Pharma AS.

Zinzino is based in Gothenburg, with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Zinzino is a public company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more informaton please visit www.zinzino.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/10/zinzino-revenue-up-24-in-q3-to-37-million/