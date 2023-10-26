Zinzino Responds To The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council

By Team Business For Home

DSSRC acknowledged that Zinzino removed four of the subject social media posts and significantly modified another post and also provided DSSRC with copies of correspondence sent to the inactive salesforce members who were responsible for the remaining posts.

As such, it was determined that the Company demonstrated that it made a good faith effort to address DSSRC’s concerns in this inquiry and that the Company actions were necessary and appropriate.

Notwithstanding these efforts from the Company DSSRC recommended that the Company take further action to address the removal of the unsupported posts including contacting the platform in writing and requesting removal of the subject claims or posts and also consider including a reply in the comment section of those posts, indicating that the claims have not been authorized by Zinzino.

Based upon the good faith actions taken by the Company to address the concerns before DSSRC, the inquiry was administratively closed.

Zinzino Statement:

“Zinzino immensely proud to stand at the forefront of the direct selling industry. We’re dedicated to providing top-notch products and enabling individuals to realise their fullest potential. Our unwavering commitment extends to nurturing a business environment that is not only transparent but also deeply rooted in ethics.

We understand the significance of abiding by industry standards and championing principles of integrity and responsibility. In that vein, Zinzino wholeheartedly endorses the recommendations set forth by the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC).

We recognise that the DSSRC’s guidelines are expertly crafted to ensure equitable business practices, safeguard consumer interests, and promote trust within the directselling community.

Embracing these recommendations is a pivotal stride in showcasing our steadfast dedication to compliance and accountability. Zinzino eagerly anticipates integrating these industry standards into our operations, continually enhancing and refining our endeavours in our relentless pursuit of excellence.

We firmly believe that by placing compliance and ethical conduct at the core of our practices, we can fortify the trust and confidence that our cherished Customers and esteemed Brand Partners have in us.

Our company commits to leading with transparency, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the prosperity of our Customers and Brand Partners. Together, hand in hand with the guidance of DSSRC, we look forward to co-creating a sustainable future for both Zinzino and the dynamic direct selling industry.”

The post Zinzino Responds To The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/10/zinzino-responds-to-the-direct-selling-self-regulatory-council/