Zinzino Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

Zinzino, is a thriving network marketing company, based in Sweden, that markets and sells test-based nutrition, skincare and life-style products.

The company demonstrated its strong foothold in the business in 2022 by generating a revenue of $144 million. What makes Zinzino truly stand out is its generous commission rate – defying the industry standard of 35%, it has reportedly shared a significant 48% of its revenues as commission in 2022.

Despite concerns raised by the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council, which recently advised Zinzino to discontinue certain health claims, the network marketing company reported a 24% increase in Q3 revenues, totalling $37 million. Zinzino has reacted positively to the council’s recommendation, pledging to enhance future marketing and advertising practices.

Furthermore, Zinzino continues to attract high-profile network marketing professionals. Recently, Sven and Audrey Goebel reached the esteemed Black Ambassador rank at Zinzino, while Danny and Barbara Wanzeele joined the company, adding their expertise to the company’s already impressive talent pool.

Zinzino in Facts and Figures

In 2022, Zinzino, headed by CEO Dag Bergheim Pettersen and located in Sweden, recorded a substantial revenue of $144 million, which is a 5% difference from the previous year. Out of this, about $69 million could have been used for commission payouts, with the compensation plan accounting for 48% of the payouts.

Zinzino is recognized for its performance and stability, having been ranked by Business for Home with the top AAA+ rating. Interestingly, Zinzino holds the 19th position out of more than 800 worldwide network marketing companies in terms of momentum, as listed in the Business for Home database.

Globally, Zinzino has been ranked 103,266 by Similarweb, making it the 66th top-ranked network marketing company in the BFH database. With 28 reviews, Zinzino is placed at position 79 out of 800+ network marketing companies listed on BFH. According to the company’s page, there are 20 recommended distributors and 12 top earners. Impressively, Business for Home has recorded 26,078 page views for Zinzino.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 900+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AAA+: The Top rank

2022 Revenue: $144 million

Revenue difference compared to 2021: 5%

Compensation plan payout: 48%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $69 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 19

Number of Recommended Distributors: 20 (Rank 10)

Number of Top Earners: 12 (Rank 45)

Business for Home Pageviews: 26,078 (Rank 64)

Similarweb Rank: 103,266 (Rank 66)

YouTube views: 103,489 (Rank 257)

Zinzino has 28 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 79)

CEO of Zinzino: Dag Bergheim Pettersen

Company Country: SE

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about Zinzino

Zinzino, a company that deals with health-related products, has garnered wide praise from reviewers based on their positive experiences. Several reviewers have shared the benefits they have enjoyed not only in terms of health improvements, but also in terms of the business potential that Zinzino offers.

Edyta, for example, highlights the reliability and credibility of the company and its management, and appreciates its strong emphasis on human health. In her own words:

“Zinzino, considered as a “small part of the whole”, is a stable company with results. Their product regarding the well-being of the human body is worth paying attention to.”

Furthermore, reviewers have appreciated various aspects of the business model and the opportunities it presents. Sabine Wuensche mentions that

“Best company with best products.”

While adding that Zinzino has tested a million people in over 43 countries, and that their results prove that they are heading in the right direction. She also notes the benefits of the educational program offered by the company, which assists people in living a healthier lifestyle.

Hüseyin Ağuş expresses trust in the company due to its Norwegian origin and praises the collective support among the distributors.

Their product which focuses on human health and well-being has been met with positive responses.

Ieva Pētersone enjoys working with the company as it allows her to choose to work with people who also share the same passion for promoting health and helping others achieve well-being.

The reviews of Zinzino lean largely in the positive direction. From the quality of their products to the company’s leadership and their business model, reviewers exude satisfaction and trust in the company. However, as with any other business or product, individual experiences and satisfaction levels may vary and it’s recommended to research thoroughly for a well-informed decision.

How Zinzino could improve their visibility

Publishing success stories and company press release offer several advantages for companies. Here are some of the key advantages of publishing success stories and links to several high performing articles from different companies as examples of a shining marketing strategy anno 2024.

Inspiration Motivation, Credibility and Trust

Success stories serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for others. When people read about others who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals, they are often motivated to pursue their own aspirations. They can enhance your credibility and build trust with your audience. Real-life examples of achievements provide evidence that your strategies, products, or services are effective and can deliver results.

Social Proof and Differentiation

Success stories provide social proof that your offerings have been valuable to others. Potential customers or clients are more likely to engage with your products or services if they see that others have benefited from them. In competitive markets, success stories can set you apart from competitors. Demonstrating your track record of achieving results can give you a unique selling point.

Overall, success stories and press releases have the power to inspire, educate, and foster connections. Whether in the business, personal development, or social spheres, sharing stories of achievement can bring about positive change and growth in Network Marketing.

Zinzino Conclusion

Zinzino is a successful network marketing company that generated a revenue of $144 million in 2022. This sets them apart from other companies because they shared 48% of their revenue as commission, surpassing the industry standard of 35%. Despite some concerns raised by the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council, Zinzino reported a 24% increase in Q3 revenues, totaling $37 million.

They have responded positively to the council’s recommendations and have pledged to improve their marketing and advertising practices. Zinzino continues to attract high-profile network marketing professionals, further adding to their impressive talent pool.

With CEO Dag Bergheim Pettersen leading the company, Zinzino has been recognized for its stability and performance, earning a top AAA+ rating and ranking 19th out of over 800 network marketing companies globally. Based on this comprehensive analysis from Business for Home, it suggests that one could potentially make decent money through Zinzino.

About Zinzino

Zinzino AB (publ.) is a global Direct Sales company that markets and sells test-based nutrition, skincare and life-style products. Zinzino owns the research unit BioActive Foods AS and production unit Faun Pharma AS.

Zinzino is based in Gothenburg, with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Zinzino is a public company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more informaton please visit www.zinzino.com

