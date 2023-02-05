Zinzino January Sales Up 18% To $11 Million

By Team Business For Home

According to a Zinzino Press release:

The revenue in January for Zinzino’s sales markets increased by 18% and amounted to SEK 120.0 (102.1) million.

Faun Pharma’s external sales increased by 32% and amounted to SEK 9.1 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 129.1(109.0) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows (10 Million Swedish Krona = approx. $1 Million USD)

Regions, mSEK

23/Jan

22/Jan

Change

The Nordics

23,1

26

-11 %

Central Europe

28,5

18,4

55 %

East Europe

32,8

28,6

15 %

South & West Europe

15,9

12,1

31 %

The Baltics

7,4

6,5

14 %

North America

6,3

4,4

43 %

Asia-Pacific

4,6

5,7

-19 %

Africa

1,4

0,4

250 %

Zinzino

120

102,1

18 %

Faun Pharma

9,1

6,9

32 %

Zinzino Group

129,1

109

18 %

The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden.

Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland.

East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania.

South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland.

The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania.

North America: Canada, USA.

Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand.

Africa: South Africa.

About Zinzino

Zinzino AB (publ.) is a global Direct Sales company that markets and sells test-based nutrition, skincare and life-style products. Zinzino owns the research unit BioActive Foods AS and production unit Faun Pharma AS.

Zinzino is based in Gothenburg, with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Zinzino is a public company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more informaton please visit www.zinzino.com

