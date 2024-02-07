Zinzino January 2024 Revenue Up 15% To $14 Million

By Team Business For Home

According to a Zinzino press release:

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 15%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in January for Zinzino’s sales markets increased by 17% and amounted to SEK 140.2 (120.3) million.

Faun Pharma’s external sales decreased by 11% and amounted to SEK 8.1 (9.1) million.

Overall, the Group increased revenues by 15% to SEK 148.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.

About Zinzino

Zinzino AB (publ.) is a global Direct Sales company that markets and sells test-based nutrition, skincare and life-style products. Zinzino owns the research unit BioActive Foods AS and production unit Faun Pharma AS.

Zinzino is based in Gothenburg, with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Zinzino is a public company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more informaton please visit www.zinzino.com

