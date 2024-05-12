Zinzino Acquires European Based Xeliss

By Team Business For Home

Zinzino acquires assets in Xeliss – strategic reinforcement in southern Europe and in the microalgae spirulina.

Zinzino, the global health and wellness brand from Scandinavia, has acquired, through a business asset acquisition, the rights to the distributor database and associated customer register, inventory, and intellectual property of the Luxembourg-based direct sales company Xellis.

This is a further strategically important step in Zinzino’s growth plans, focusing on improving personal health and well-being on a global level with innovative biotechnology and a groundbreaking product portfolio marketed through direct sales. Xelliss is a global direct sales company based in Luxembourg. Its brand portfolio offers a range of natural and innovative products in wellness, nutrition, and cosmetics, based on the microalgae spirulina produced in-house.

A visionary mindset, a tech-first approach, test-based nutrition at the cellular level, and a strong position to take advantage of current trends will shape the foundation of the partnership with Xellis.

Since the acquisition of VMA Life in 2020

Enhanzz in 2022

in 2022 And the strategic cooperation with ACN at the start of 2024

Zinzino has been looking for additional powerful investments to maintain its sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution power, expand into new markets, and utilize its product portfolio in new consumer areas.

“Individual advising and customized solutions are the future, not only in health and wellness, says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino, and Jean-Michel Larré, CEO and founder of Xellis. Together, we have many years of combined industry experience and everything required to drive the modern, personal shopping experience through direct sales.”

Zinzino acquires Xelliss’s distributor organization as well as inventory and IP rights to the product lines. The operation, which had a turnover of approximately 8 million EUR last year, is expected to generate strong growth through the synergies created in the joint networks. The operation’s gross margins are good, and profitability will therefore be able to develop very well by utilizing Zinzino’s existing technical platform and organization.

At the time of entry, Zinzino will pay a fixed purchase price of 2 million EUR, divided into 50% cash and 50% newly issued Zinzino shares. In addition, conditional additional purchase prices based on sales development generated by the acquired distributor organization during the period 2024-2029 will apply.

The total additional purchase prices are estimated to amount to 4.0 million EUR but could reach up to 8.0 million EUR at maximum outcome and will be regulated entirely with newly issued Zinzino shares. The cash portion of the purchase price is financed with own cash.

About Zinzino

Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specializing in test-based, personalized nutrition and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Their scientifically proven nutritional supplements are available on more than 100 markets across the world. Zinzino owns the Swiss, biotech skincare brand HANZZ+HEIDII, as well as the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, Asia, the US and Australia. For more information please visit www.zinzino.com

