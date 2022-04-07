Zinzino Acquires Enhanzz Global

By Team Business For Home

Zinzino stated:

Zinzino acquires the company Enhanzz IP AG including IP rights to its brands HANZZ + HEIDII and YU. Enhanzz Global AG with its distributor organization and merchandise on hand are also part of the acquisition.

The business, which reported sales of approximately EUR 3 million in the previous year, is expected to create strong growth through the synergies that arise in the shared networks. The gross margins in the business are good and great profitability is expected from utilizing ZInzino’s existing technical platform and organization.

Zinzino will pay a fixed purchase price of EUR 1 million upon entry, divided into 75% cash and 25% newly issued Zinzino shares. There are also additional conditional purchase prices based on the sales development generated by the acquired distributor organization in the period 2022–2027.

The total additional purchase consideration is estimated to amount to EUR 2.5 million, but may, in case of a maximum outcome, amount to EUR 6.5 million which shall be 100% settled with newly issued Zinzino shares. The cash part of the purchase price is financed with own cash.

Sven Goebel CEO Enhanzz Global said:

ENHANZZ Global is excited to have concluded a merger with Zinzino AB, Gothenburg.

Zinzino is a USD 150 Mio+, publicly listed company on NASDAQ, founded by Orjan and Hilde Saele from Norway. For those of you who have never heard their famous names have a look at John Fogg’s book (see my above timeline) “The 21 Greatest Networkers in the world“. From those 21 individuals, only two Europeans were featured, Orjan Saele and myself.

Over the past 17 years, Orjan and Hilde Saele, together with their top management under the professional guidance of CEO Dag Bergheim Pettersen, have built an incredible company that I have admired for a long time.

Their test-based nutrition, mainly in the Omega space, is world-class. The company has been growing year after year and, what’s most impressive, their customer base compared to their distributor base is 20:1, which is an industry record and speaks for a super-solid, long-term oriented business model. There is simply no future in network marketing without a solid customer base.

But first and foremost, ever since we started talking to each other in 2021 about possible synergies and collaborative opportunities, it showed that the people we met at Zinzino are just fantastic. It did not take long, and we explored and mapped out our cooperation seriously.

Zinzino and Enhanzz Global Management

For us at ENHANZZ Global and all our great people, a vast opportunity arises. Our people will be able to market their beloved Hanzz+Heidii products and YU continuously, but they will also have access to the entire product line, compensation plan and system of Zinzino. We will not only ship to 15 markets, together we will now be shipping to 100+ markets.

We will not only be able to build downlines in 10 markets, we will also be able to build downlines in 100+ markets.

We now have an opportunity to scale fast and professionally. Already, we are onboarding network marketing leaders from all across the globe to our mutual organization. Our common goal by joining our forces is nothing less than building the next billion-dollar player more rapidly than we anticipated from Europe.

Norway, where Zinzino was founded (while their HQ are in Sweden), and Switzerland, where Enhanzz was founded, are similar countries, with a similar philosophy similar beautiful landscapes, and both of them belong to the wealthiest countries in the world.

The unfolding synergies are mind-blowing, especially in regards to the complementing product lines as well as the joint many decade-long network marketing experience of the founder families and their teams.

Together we will be able to offer our organizations the most beautiful experiences and an instant opportunity to think and act global. We have ambitious plans and started executing those right away.

That said, there is another specialty in this merger:

As Founders in Zinzino, Orjan and Hilde Saele are entirely in the field, working the compensation plan like everyone else. They walk their talk and not talk their walk. As founders at Enhanzz, Sven Hennige, and I, as well as our wives Christina and Audrey, have decided to follow the same pattern, as this has always been our core DNA.

In person and as active field leaders, we will provide maximum support to all people who are looking forward to joining forces with us. Gerhard Reheusser, who served a mixed role in both, corporate and field, will follow the same path, together with his wife Jeanette.

Our leadership has been well informed about the process and is super-excited about the developments. Now it’s about time to level up together, and here we are, presenting a quantum leap! Together with Orjan and Hilde Saele, we can all instantly start building global and create a movement across the world, that’s power is unparalleled in our industry.

April is a transition month to bring everything into effect. Our people are getting constantly updated, preparing to go, and truly on fire. Teams are already forming and leadership is getting positioned.

From May 1st, we will all start thriving together and the first huge live event is in the making for May, together with all the founders Saele, Goebel and Hennige. Everything else is also thoroughly mapped out. The road to become the next billion-dollar player from Europe is about to be paved.

About Zinzino

Zinzino AB (publ.) is a global Direct Sales company that markets and sells test-based nutrition, skincare and life-style products. Zinzino owns the research unit BioActive Foods AS and production unit Faun Pharma AS.

Zinzino is based in Gothenburg, with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Zinzino is a public company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more informaton please visit www.zinzino.com

About HANZZ+HEIDII

The exclusive HANZZ+HEIDII natural vegan skincare line for “HIM” and “HER”, is a cutting edge, active symbiosis between nature and biotechnology, including its proprietary “Magic Swiss Code” formula, and its “Made Without” referring to its commitment that all products are non-animal tested and free of any harmful irritants and additives.

Currently, there are 9 products available for “HER” including a cleanser, serum and day/night cream; 4 for “HIM” also featuring a cleanser and serum plus 1 unisex facial mask. For more information please visit www.hanzzandheidii.com, www.enhanzz.com and www.woobyenhanzz.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/04/zinzino-acquires-enhanzz-global/