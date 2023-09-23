By Team Business For Home

Selling unregistered securities through Network Marketing Crypto companies can lead to serious legal consequences, both for individuals and companies involved. The penalties for selling unregistered securities can vary depending on the jurisdiction and the specific circumstances of the violation.

Zeniq Coins, a digital currency claiming to revolutionize the financial landscape, generated a staggering revenue of $100+ Million in 2022. Intriguingly, proponents assert that a substantial 50% of this sum could have been disbursed as commission. However, such claims warrant skepticism, as the actual outcomes and viability of Zeniq Coins remain uncertain, with no concrete evidence of their promises.

In the United States, for example, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is responsible for enforcing securities laws, and violations can result in civil and criminal penalties. Many other countries have simulair procedures and go after the Top Executives as distributors.

Zeniq Coins in Facts and Figures

Zeniq Coins, a network marketing company based in Dubai, has shown steady performance in 2022.

The Business for Home Rating for Zeniq Coins is currently B, indicating a lack of sufficient information about the company.

Additionally, the company holds the 127th rank out of over 900 world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home Momentum Rank.

2022 Revenue: $100 million

Revenue difference with 2021: 33%

Commission that could have been paid out: $50 million

Actual compensation plan payout: 50%

Business for Home Rating: B

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 127 (source)

Number of Recommended Distributors: 0

Business for Home page views: 8,808

CEO: Erwin Dokter

Researching Network Marketing Companies

Before investing your time, effort, and capital into a network marketing company, diligent research is crucial. Power tools like the Business for Home website can be invaluable at this stage. This platform provides detailed reviews about different companies, including their compensation plans, leadership, product line, and track records.

With this information, you can effectively assess if a given company aligns with your business ideals, goals, and risk profile.

Always remember that a credible company will have a clear and robust business model, a product or service that you believe in, and a supportive, ethical leadership team which should protect distributors for legal actions from authorities…

Proceed with Caution with Zeniq Coins

While assessing potential network marketing companies, it’s advisable to steer clear of certain options like Zeniq Coins. A detailed analysis of Zeniq Coins on Business for Home reveals several red flags that potential investors should be wary about. A thorough read of the Zeniq Coins review page reveals concerns about the company’s credibility, long-term sustainability, and ethical standing.

Evaluating Company Rankings

Another essential factor to consider when choosing a network marketing company is its industry ranking. High-ranking companies have often demonstrated consistent financial performance, integrity, and distributor satisfaction. The Company Rank page of Business for Home provides an extensive ranking system, allowing you to compare potential companies.

Conclusion

Entering network marketing should not be a spontaneous decision, but rather a calculated move grounded in research and understanding. Use tools like Business for Home to thoroughly vet potential companies, cautiously approach organisations like Zeniq Coins, and prioritise companies that hold high industry rankings. With this approach, you stand a better chance of success in network marketing in 2023.

Here’s a glimpse of what over-enthousiastic distributor are writing about Zeniq Coins:

Ndiaye Mbagnick views Zeniq as a disruptive Blockchain company with new technologies. “

“Zeniq is disruptive Blockchain company using new technologies like minting coin allowing his partners to enter the mind-blowing market of Tokenisation.”

Fernando also shares a positive perspective about Zeniq that it has developed its products and successfully reached its goals. “

“Zeniq is way ahead of the game and there is no other company so far so advanced in this future technology.

Ah Min Djany refers to Zeniq as the future of blockchain. “

“Zeniq technology is the future of blockchain, Zeniq is the best company for tokenization.”

Djenane raises a different point, asserting that Zeniq coin isn’t a company at all and is being misrepresented. ”

“Zeniq Coin is not a company and is being grossly misrepresented.”

As often happens, early investors/distributors might earn some money, however it is our experience that it might be very well possible the company and therefore the distributors are selling unregistered securities and might face in the (near) future unexpected legal actions from authorities.

The Dubai financial authorities has send a warning out against Zeniq:

“On a number of websites, it is stated that Zeniq Technologies has “legal status” under the jurisdiction of the DIFC and is licensed by the DFSA.

The DFSA informs you that Zeniq Technologies is not, and has never been, authorised by the DFSA to provide financial services in or from the DIFC.”

Zeniq Coins Conclusion

In conclusion, the article provides an analysis of Zeniq Coins and their claimed revenue of $100 Million in 2022. However, it is important to approach these claims with skepticism, as there is a lack of sufficient information and concrete evidence to support them.

The Business for Home Rating for Zeniq Coins is currently B, indicating a lack of comprehensive knowledge about the company in general.

Additionally, the company holds a relatively low ranking in the Business for Home Momentum Rank. While Zeniq Coins may have shown steady performance and growth compared to the previous year, the actual compensation plan payout of 50% raises doubts about the profitability and viability of the company.

Furthermore, the absence of recommended distributors and limited page views on Business for Home casts further doubt on the company’s transparency. Based on the exhaustive information provided, it is unlikely that one could make decent (legal) money through Zeniq Coins. Therefore, caution is advised when considering investing or engaging with the company.

Here are some of the potential penalties for selling unregistered securities:

Civil Penalties:

Financial authorities can bring civil enforcement actions against individuals or companies involved in the sale of unregistered securities. Civil penalties can include fines, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains (profits obtained from the illegal sale), and injunctive relief (court orders to stop illegal activities).

Criminal Penalties:

In cases of intentional fraud or serious violations of securities laws, individuals may face criminal charges. Criminal penalties can include fines, probation, and imprisonment. The severity of the penalties depends on the nature and extent of the violation.

Restitution:

Courts may order individuals or companies to make restitution to the victims of securities fraud or the purchasers of unregistered securities. This means that the wrongdoers may be required to compensate the investors for their losses.

Disqualification:

Violations of securities laws can result in individuals or entities being disqualified from participating in future securities offerings or acting as officers or directors of publicly traded companies. This can have a long-lasting impact on a person’s or company’s ability to engage in the securities industry.

Civil Lawsuits:

In addition to regulatory actions, individuals who have purchased unregistered securities may file civil lawsuits seeking damages against those responsible for the sale.

Criminal Charges:

In some cases, individuals involved in the sale of unregistered securities may face criminal charges, which can lead to fines and imprisonment.

It’s essential to understand that the penalties for selling unregistered securities can be severe, and securities laws are enforced rigorously to protect investors and maintain the integrity of financial markets.

To avoid legal issues, individuals and companies should ensure compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations, seek legal counsel when necessary, and conduct due diligence before engaging in any securities-related activities.

