Young Living Suspends Business Operations Within Russia Indefinitely

In March 2022, Young Living, the world’s leading provider of essential oils, announced suspension of certain operations and promotional activities in Russia and the CIS region, and today it’s announcing the cessation of all business operations in Russia.

Given the complex and rapidly evolving circumstances in the region, Young Living realizes it no longer can support activities in the Russia market. Effective July 15, 2022, all Young Living operations within Russia will be suspended indefinitely, and Brand Partners who reside there will no longer have access to purchase or sell Young Living products.

“Young Living Essential Oils officially opened in Russia in 2020, which makes the decision to say goodbye extremely difficult,”

says Kristen Tod, Young Living’s President of EMEA and Russia. “Brand Partners in this market have been a vital part of the remarkable expansion of Young Living’s mission to empower wellness around the globe, and today we offer our heartfelt sadness, gratitude and thanks for their contributions.”

The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation will continue work with relief organizations who are on the ground at the Ukraine borders to support displaced families in this urgent time of need. To date, Young Living have raised over $260K from its U.S. “Dollar Up” campaign.

Through its partner Feed My Starving Children, donations have provided 416,666 meals to Ukraine refugees. Additional information on relief efforts can be found on the D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation website.

Young Living’s business is rooted in its purpose-driven culture, with a mission to empower wellness, purpose, and abundance for communities around the world. Says Tod:

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and we’ll adjust our tactics as needed to ensure we are doing our part to help ensure the safety and well-being of our global community.”

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards.

These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family.

Young Living’s products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

