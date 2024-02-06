Young Living: Study Finds Adulteration In 75% Of Commercial Lavender Samples Tested

By Team Business For Home

A new study published in the Journal of Essential Oil Research (JEOR) analyzed 41 authentic lavender essential oil samples from trusted producers and research partners around the world. Comparing these findings to 12 commercially available samples, it was found that 9 out of 12 (75 percent) of those tested were adulterated, showing signs of potential dilution or addition of another oil as a substitute.

Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) is an aromatic shrub in the mint (Lamiaceae) family. It is native to the Mediterranean but grown throughout the world for many commercial purposes. Thanks to lavender’s pleasant and soothing aroma and its many health benefits, lavender essential oil is widely used in the aromatherapy, cosmetics, flavor, and fragrance industries. However, with such popularity and widespread demand for lavender essential oil, quality control and adulteration remain a concern.

The standard quality of lavender has been set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 3515:2002), which provides the profiles for lavender from different cultivation practices and growing regions. To conduct their research, the researchers referenced ISO 3515:2002, and using data from 41 trusted reference standards, they also established additional profile ranges and identified markers in authentic lavender.

The established authentic lavender profiles were then compared against commercially available lavender samples purchased from various online retailers and grocery stores. While labels on the sampled products declared their product was “pure lavender essential oil,” “100% pure lavender oil,” “true lavender,” or “organic lavender,” 75 percent of the tested samples turned out to be adulterated.

To test the essential oil samples, the researchers used state-of-the-art equipment along with multiple analytical techniques, such as chiral gas chromatography, gas chromatography/mass spectrometry, and isotope ratio mass spectrometry, among others. Other factors considered were cultivation practices, provenance, and variety of lavender.

Young Living’s Lavender essential oil originates in Southern France, where the company has the only American-owned lavender farm in the country – the Simiane-la-Rotonde Lavender Farm and Distillery in Provence. Young Living brought lavender seeds from Provence to St. Maries, Idaho, and planted 200 acres of land at the St. Maries Lavender Farm and Distillery, which now contribute to the production of its renowned Lavender essential oil and other aromatic plants in the U.S. market. Young Living also harvests lavender at its Mona Lavender Farm and Distillery in Utah.

A global leader in the industry, Young Living takes the authenticity of its essential oils very seriously. It conducts rigorous testing of all its products and publishes test results in a digital library available for customers on the Young Living website.

Quality starts in the field, but it’s proven in the lab. The exciting results of this study reinforce Young Living’s longstanding Seed to Seal® commitment to the highest quality products. Young Living customers seek the products because they know they’re investing in true quality.

