Young Living Holds Most Essential Oil Production Patents In MLM

By Team Business For Home

According to a Young Living press release:

Young Living announced that it was issued 17 utility and design patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. With these additions, the company now holds more essential oil production patents than any other company in the direct sales industry, setting a global record.

“Pioneering new technologies and processes is in Young Living’s nature as the world leader in essential oils,”

said Mark Bartlett Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Science and Product Development at Young Living.

“Patents protect our ongoing innovations and discoveries, giving Young Living, our Brand Partners, and our employees a competitive advantage by safeguarding the work we do best.

We’re excited to advance the conversation about the important role patents play here at Young Living in the essential oils industry.”

The company’s founder D. Gary Young is listed as the inventor on 14 of Young Living’s 17 patents, with Mary Young, current CEO, listed as co-inventor on four of the 14 patents.

Included in these new patents are a range of processes, products and designs including Blue Spruce essential oil, an omega-3 fatty acid dietary supplement, a system for distillation, liquid diffusers and massaging roller-ball applicators.

The company has additional patents pending.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available.

Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards.

These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family.

Young Living’s products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/young-living-holds-most-essential-oil-production-patents-in-mlm/