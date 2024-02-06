Young Living Essential Oils Ranked As Triple AAA+ Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

Young Living Earnings disclosure 2023 Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 600+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is a world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment.

Young Living’s products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions.

In 2023, Young Living, a popular network marketing company, reached impressive heights with its annual revenue reaching estimated $2,000 Million. Remarkably, the company could have paid out 35% of this revenue as commission that year, matching the industry standard. This illustrates the kind of potential that rests with Young Living, all without promising grandeur or overselling.

Young Living, a renowned network marketing company, recently conducted a research study finding an alarming rate of adulteration in commercial lavender samples. The company’s study found that nearly 75% of the samples tested were adulterated, raising concerns about the purity and authenticity of essential oil products in the market.

In other news, in a strategic move to bolster its marketing efforts, Young Living announced the appointment of its new chief marketing officer, Steve Carlile. Carlile has an impressive track record in marketing and is expected to bring novel strategies and innovative thinking to the company’s marketing operations.

Young Living in Facts and Figures

Young Living has performed moderately in 2023, with an estimated revenue of $2000 million, representing a flat sales compared to 2022.

Yet, $700 million commission could have been paid out, with the compensation plan paying out 35%. Rated AAA+ by the Business for Home organisation, this suggests that it remains an awesome opportunity. Their current Business for Home Momentum Rank stands at 34 out of over 800 world-wide network marketing companies.

In terms of global online visibility, Young Living ranks 17,369 internationally according to Similarweb, positioning it as 6th in the same list of 600+ network marketing companies. It has received 169 reviews on Business for Home, ranking it at position 20. The company also has one recommended distributor and 72 top earners. The Business for Home page has got 65,138 views of the Young Living company page. The CEO of Young Living is Mary Young and the company is located in the United States.

Young Living Earnings disclosure 2023

Business for Home Rating: AAA+: The Top rank

2022 Revenue: $2,000 million

Revenue difference compared to 2022: 0%

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $700 million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 34

Number of Recommended Distributors: 1 (Rank 92)

Number of Top Earners: 72 (Rank 4)

Business for Home Pageviews: 65,138 (Rank 27)

Similarweb Rank: 17,369 (Rank 6)

YouTube views: 14,633,629 (Rank 17)

Young Living has 169 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 20)

CEO of Young Living: Mary Young

Company Country: US

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about Young Living

Reviews for Young Living are varied, with some customers expressing their satisfaction and appreciation for the products and services, while others voice concerns over the company’s business practices. It is clear that Young Living has fostered a dedicated base of loyal consumers who credit the company with transforming their lives, illustrating a positive influence on their health and well-being.

For instance, Damian H. Calderone, who enthusiastically states,

“These little bottles of aromatic goodness are like nature’s own secret potions.”

Similarly, Nora Levay reports,

“Young Living changed my life in many ways, for which I will be grateful forever.”

Tess Nielson even shares her personal journey with the company, stating

“This fantastic company changed my life in so many ways… I absolutely love everything about this company. I’m so grateful to work for Mary and be a part of her outstanding company.”

Regardless of the differing views, many other users like Sandra Ives and Chantal Managuelod appreciate the benefits they’ve experienced since they started using Young Living’s products. They report life-changing outcomes and significant health improvements, underscoring the transformative potential of these products.

Overall, reviews indicate that while some degree of skepticism exists around Young Living’s ‘seed to seal’ promise, many customers value the quality of their products and the visible positive impact on their lives. The company’s community spirit and commitment to creating high-quality, natural products inspire many to continue their journey with Young Living.

How Young Living could improve their visibility

Publishing success stories and company press release offer several advantages for companies. Here are some of the key advantages of publishing success stories and links to several high performing articles from different companies as examples of a shining marketing strategy anno 2024.

Success stories serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for others. When people read about others who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals, they are often motivated to pursue their own aspirations.

They can enhance credibility and build trust with your audience. Real-life examples of achievements provide evidence that your strategies, products, or services are effective and can deliver results. Young Living Corporate might consider to use the power of press releases.

Young Living Conclusion

In conclusion, the article reveals that Young Living achieved an impressive revenue of estimated $2,000 million in 2023, positioning them as a lucrative opportunity for distributors. The company could have paid out 35% of this revenue as commission, matching the industry standard. Despite flat sales compared to the previous year, the compensation plan indicates the potential for decent earnings.

Young Living also demonstrated its commitment to quality by conducting a research study that found a high rate of adulteration in commercial lavender samples, highlighting concerns about the purity of essential oil products. In addition, the appointment of a new chief marketing officer is expected to bring fresh strategies and innovative thinking to the company’s marketing efforts.

Rated AAA+ by the Business for Home organization, Young Living maintains a strong position in the network marketing industry, ranking 34rd out of over 600 companies worldwide. With its global online visibility and positive reviews, Young Living presents an attractive opportunity for individuals looking to make money in the network marketing sector.

“As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.”

