Young Living Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Young Living, the world leader in essential oils, is celebrating its 30th anniversary during its YL30 International Grand Convention from July 17–20, 2024, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. As part of the celebration, the company unveiled a series of new products to continue its legacy of providing and innovating natural wellness solutions.

The annual convention is an opportunity for Young Living Brand Partners and wellness enthusiasts from around the world to unite, learn together, and strengthen their commitment to well-being—both in person and virtually. This year’s YL30 marks three decades of the global community’s collective journey toward purpose and abundance.

“This milestone not only celebrates our past achievements but also sets the stage for an exciting future filled with innovation and opportunity. We will continue to lead in making a shift to a low-tox lifestyle by bringing innovative and plant-powered products into more homes and inspiring holistic, healthier living worldwide.”

said Ben Riley, president of Young Living.

Attendees have experienced the new launches firsthand, plus tried-and-true favorites, in the expansive product expo at the event. They also have enjoyed activities such as a 90s-themed kickoff party; Kitchen Table Sessions; educational workshops; guided tours to the Mt. Nebo Farm and Distillery in Mona; a first-ever pickleball tournament benefitting The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation; and an Awards Gala night recognizing the achievements of Brand Partners.

“We are grateful for this community of passionate people inspiring one another to pursue their dreams,” said Riley. “This convention reminds us of our purpose and our mission, and we look forward to more years and more success in cultivating a world of wellness.”

To learn more about Young Living’s exciting new products, visit Young Living’s What’s New page.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment.

This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living’s products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

