Young Living Appoints Steve Carlile as New Chief Marketing Officer

By Team Business For Home

Young Living Essential Oils, a leader in the essential oils industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Carlile as the company’s new Chief Marketing and Digital Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Young Living family,”

said Ben Riley, President.

“Steve’s deep expertise connecting audiences on an international scale means he’s intrinsically aligned with our community of dreamers, achievers, and go-getters that dot the globe. He also has an innate ability to anticipate industry trends, which makes Steve a perfect match for the Young Living brand.”

Carlile comes to Young Living with more than 20-years of experience. He is an expert in connecting a brand’s purpose with its audience using innovative strategies and customer experience roadmaps. Carlile was previously featured in Deloitte Insight’s Global Marketing Trends Report and selected to participate in their Next Generation CMO Academy, alongside noted luminaries in the marketing world.

Before joining Young Living, Carlile served as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Younique. He led the development and launch of the company’s most successful product in its history. Carlile’s holistic leadership style and focus on establishing meaningful connections with employees is directly aligned with Young Living’s continued efforts to foster wellness, purpose, and abundance as part of its brand.

“I am thrilled to accept this role with Young Living. This company’s ability to maintain relevance with consumers in such a competitive landscape sets it apart from other brands in the space.

I look forward to working with the team to continue ensuring Young Living’s industry leadership in delivering the highest quality products.”

Carlile is also highly committed to his community by serving on various local business boards and educating young people through involvement in the Future Business Leaders of America program.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment.

This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family.

Young Living’s products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram or like us on Facebook.

The post Young Living Appoints Steve Carlile as New Chief Marketing Officer appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/04/young-living-appoints-steve-carlile-as-new-chief-marketing-officer/