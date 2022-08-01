Young Living Address FDA Warning Letter

By Team Business For Home

According to a Young Living press release:

In June we learned that the FDA recently reviewed and audited Young Living’s websites and the social media channels of our Brand Partners for online content during May 2022. After their audit, the FDA sent Young Living and some of our Brand Partners a letter.

The contents of the letter contained complaints about blog posts from several years ago on an old Young Living website that is no longer in use as well as the current CBD Muscle Rub product page. The website has been taken offline and we have removed the FDA-cited noncompliant language on the CBD Muscle Rub product page.

In addition, there were complaints that a small number of our Brand Partners have been marketing certain Young Living products as drugs by making claims that these products cure or alleviate serious diseases.

Such claims go directly against Young Living’s policies and procedures and FDA regulations.

Young Living takes FDA complaints very seriously, and in the event of a complaint, our Conduct Success team follows the three-step enforcement approach with Brand Partners in which we educate, warn, and—if appropriate warnings are not adhered to—then we will proceed with account termination.

In accordance with the letter, Young Living and our Brand Partners adhered to all the FDA’s corrective actions.

We continue to work closely with the FDA to ensure all our products remain compliant and that we offer only the highest-quality products for you and your family.

Together we are united by our mission to empower wellness, purpose, and abundance for communities around the world. We thank all our Brand Partners for their ongoing efforts to remain compliant with the FDA’s rules for marketing and selling Young Living’s industry-leading essential oils and other products.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available.

Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards.

These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family.

Young Living’s products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

