Young Living Abandons Brasil

According to a Young Living Press Release:

The experience of a global pandemic—and everything that came along with it—created a necessity for most businesses to reevaluate ideal conditions for sustainable growth. As a leader in our space, Young Living is no exception.

To continue our global mission to bring essential oils into every home, we have begun making necessary adjustments to strategically align our resources and focus on core business operations.

To best move forward in this new, very different world, Young Living will continue to monitor key performance indicators across all of our international markets and make necessary business decisions in the best interests of our Brand Partners, customers, and employees, including reducing force and optimizing our inventory.

In addition, while it is far from an easy call, we made the strategic decision to suspend operations for Young Living Brazil, beginning on September 30, 2022, with the last commissions being paid in October 2022.

We take pride in our ability to adapt, learn, and grow. By lowering our operational spending now, we will secure our position in today’s uncertain economic environment.

Keeping Young Living on the trajectory of continued growth is part of our deep commitment to empowering entrepreneurs worldwide and delivering essential oils to every home in the world.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards.

These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family.

Young Living’s products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com,

