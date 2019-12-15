By Srijana Angdembey

Welcome to episode 16 of On the Fly, our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

“You don’t need more content marketing”, says Gini Dietrich, our expert On the Fly this week. Gini is the founder and author of Spin Sucks. She is an award-winning blogger, marketer, and communications professional. Coming from someone who lives and breathes content marketing, this might seem like a bold statement but, what she means is we don’t need more, we need better. We need to create quality content that does not require us to do more content marketing. How?

Build just one piece of content but make that the very best content for that topic on the internet. Then focus on making it evergreen. Repurpose that content in different formats to drive leads from various channels. She gives us an example in her video.

