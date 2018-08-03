By Ted Nuyten

WorldVentures™, the leading direct seller of global travel and leisure club memberships, has opened WorldVentures Marketing S.R.O. in a new market, the Czech Republic, a move expected to bolster the region’s economy through business opportunities and increased tourism.

“This is an exciting and essential step in our plans to expand our business to local Representatives around the world,”

said Chief Executive Officer, Josh Paine.

“We want to share WorldVentures with as many people as possible to create more fun, freedom and fulfillment in their lives through economic opportunities and great life experiences.”

The announcement means that Czechs with entrepreneurial ambitions can join hundreds of thousands of Independent Representatives across the globe who earn income by selling WorldVentures’ flagship product, the DreamTrips™ Membership.

Additionally, DreamTrips Members in the Czech Republic can enjoy professionally curated travel opportunities — near and far — and a loyalty program at select restaurants, spas and entertainment venues around the globe.

About WorldVentures Marketing S.R.O.

WorldVentures Marketing S.R.O. is subsidary of WorldVentures Holdings LLC, a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, that sells travel and leisure club memberships providing a diverse set of products and experiences.

The company’s goal is to help Independent Representatives, DreamTrips Members and employees achieve more fun, freedom and fulfillment in their lives. WorldVentures uses the direct sales model to go to market with active Representatives and members worldwide.

For more information, visit worldventures.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/08/worldventures-expands-to-the-czech-republic/