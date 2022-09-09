WordPress Alternatives and Competitors

By Lars Lofgren

Our favorite WordPress alternative is Wix because it is affordable and easy to use, even for beginners. Purchase its premium yearly plan and save 10%.

WordPress is the best overall content management system for most. It is the go-to platform for content management these days. Though it has made our list of the top content management system, it is not the only option. You can analyze and choose the best option for your business from our other picks.

The Quicksprout research team spent hundreds of hours diving into the content management system and researched several companies. After analyzing the data and creating a criteria system, the team narrowed down the list to the top 9 alternatives to WordPress we recommend.

Wix – Best Website Builder for Content Management

Wix is an easy-to-use website builder. It provides some brilliant applications and components that can be used for managing content. However, it is somewhat different from the traditional content management systems.

Wix is an ideal choice for people who are new to website building. It provides an all-in-one solution for creating a website from scratch. It enables you to edit and publish content on the web without writing any line of code.

Therefore, if you don’t have any design, coding, or development skills, you can still build a beautiful website using Wix in minutes.

How Wix Compares With WordPress

Wix allows you to build a website for free, just like WordPress. However, the free website does have a Wix subdomain in the URL. If you want to remove the Wix branding, you’ll have to upgrade to a paid plan.

Even though Wix is the best website builder on the market today, it provides limited functions when compared to pure CMS systems like WordPress. It provides all the basic tools, themes, and templates required for publishing a blog, running an ecommerce website, or publishing any form of content.

It offers several subscription plans with different prices and accessibility to features. Beginners can use a connect domain plan that costs around $4 a month. Based on your needs, you can select other plans like:

Combo at $8 per month

Unlimited at $12 a month

VIP at $24 per month

Wix provides you with various professional-looking templates.

Shopify – Best CMS for Ecommerce

Shopify is an ideal content management system for ecommerce business owners. It is an efficient website builder and content management system. A unique feature that makes Shopify an ideal website builder for ecommerce sites is its in-built payment processing system.

Shopify offers plenty of tools that are essential for an ecommerce website like social media integration, Amazon or eBay integration, point of sale system, and more.

Above all, Shopify is an easy-to-use platform that anyone can use even without any coding or development skills. Beginners with basic web navigation knowledge can easily build and manage an ecommerce website with Shopify.

How Shopify Compares With WordPress

Shopify, unlike WordPress, is a pure ecommerce platform. It helps users build an online store and hosts their website without any extra charges. Whereas WordPress doesn’t host websites, and users have to install and pay for plugins like Woo Commerce to get hosting services for an online store.

Shopify is better suited to new ecommerce store owners because it is easier to use than WordPress. It has built-in SEO tools that help you optimize your online store. Shopify is more secure than WordPress and offers automatic security updates.

Shopify is a bit pricier than WordPress. The subscription plans include a basic plan costing $19 a month, a Shopify plan costing $49 a month, and an Advanced plan costing $299 a month.

You can sell physically and virtually with Shopify.

Squarespace – Best CMS for Beautiful Designs

Squarespace is another brilliant website builder. Anyone who doesn’t know how to code or doesn’t want to code can use this platform. It offers various unique and beautiful designs, so it is considered an ideal website builder for creative professionals like musicians, artists, photographers, and designers, or businesses like design studios.

It can also fulfill the needs of other less artistic businesses like online stores, professional services, restaurants, and more. It can be used for blogging, but it is recommended for managing visual content as opposed to text-heavy pages.

How Squarespace Compares With WordPress

Squarespace is an easier-to-use website builder than WordPress. It provides a drag-and-drop template and allows you to monitor changes in real time. Moreover, no coding skills are required to use Squarespace.

Squarespace offers more design templates and features than WordPress. However, when it comes to SEO tools, both platforms provide excellent tools. Squarespace provides all tools necessary for managing an online store but WordPress ecommerce stores rely on websites like WooCommerce to sell online.

Squarespace offers affordable pricing plans with the personal plan starting at $16 a month and the business, commerce, and advanced commerce plan costing $23, $27, and $49 a month, respectively.

Squarespace makes it easy to create a beautiful website.

BigCommerce – Best CMS for High-Volume Ecommerce

BigCommerce is another ecommerce CMS that helps create, manage, and scale an ecommerce website. It is also a two-in-one website builder and content management system like Shopify.

It allows ecommerce business owners to manage thousands of products at once and also enables them to manage related content with ease. It provides specific solutions to wholesale ecommerce shops, B2Bs, international selling, and cross-channel commerce.

How BigCommerce Compares With WordPress

BigCommerce and WordPress are equally easy-to-use website builders. BigCommerce offers excellent customer support service and plenty of features. However, WordPress websites allow more integration options than BigCommerce.

Freelancers, small and large businesses, and enterprises can use BigCommerce for selling their products. BigCommerce also uses artificial intelligence to manage different channels and customer data.

You can request a price quote based on the needs of your business.

BigCommerce supports wholesale and international selling in addition to domestic and online.

Joomla! – Best WordPress Alternative

Joomla! and WordPress are quite similar and are often compared to each other. Joomla! is an open-source and free platform, just like WordPress. It is ideal for creating visually appealing, highly customizable content and websites that are not super text-heavy.

A unique feature of Joomla! is the multiple templates and themes that can be used for different types of content and pages simultaneously. It also offers multilingual customer support services.

Joomla! is a popular choice for membership-type websites because of its excellent user management tools.

How Joomla! Compares With WordPress

Joomla! and WordPress are equally capable to run any type of website. A third-party company’s server is required to use both Joomla! and WordPress. In terms of security, Joomla! is more secure than WordPress, mainly because WordPress is more popular and more prone to hacker attacks.

Joomla! requires its users to possess some working knowledge of web development, whereas users with zero coding knowledge can easily navigate WordPress. A benefit of Joomla! over WordPress is that it allows you to make even small customizations without adding any extensions.

Joomla! also offers various subscription plans. Its personal plan costs $99 a year, business plan costs $199 a year, and agency plan costs $399 a year.

If you want an open-source platform, Joomla! may be the best option for you.

Drupal – Best CMS for security

Drupal is also a free and open-source CMS. It occupies a limited market share compared to other content management systems. However, it doesn’t affect this platform’s performance or quality of services.

Drupal also offers multilingual customer support services. It provides flexibility to create custom posts and manage them whenever required. However, its defining feature is its world-class security. Drupal offers security to highly confidential government websites and other agencies or institutes that need to be protected from data leaks.

How Drupal Compares With WordPress

Drupal is an advanced website builder ideal for users with some coding knowledge and provides more custom features. On the other hand, WordPress is better for beginners. Installing your website using Drupal is a simple process, but once you start making customizations, you can run into technical issues.

When it comes to speed, Drupal is faster and more lightweight. Drupal offers unmatched security features, which are the best among all CMS. However, you need to take additional steps to ensure the safety of your WordPress website.

You can request a price plan quote online based on your needs.

Drupal is another free and open-source platform you can customize for your needs.

Adobe Commerce (Formerly Magento) – Best CMS for Advanced Ecommerce Users

Adobe Commerce, previously known as Magento, is ideal for companies that want to upgrade or enhance their online shopping experience. However, adobe commerce is not ideal for beginners and is mostly used by B2B organizations and enterprise businesses that need website customization tools on a large scale.

Adobe Commerce offers a unique feature called PWA (Progressive Web App) that is useful for your online store. PWA offers plenty of benefits to the user. Some of which are:

Small size

Short loading time

Instant updates

Good performance even in poor network conditions

App-like features

How Adobe Commerce (Formerly Magento) Compares With WordPress

Adobe Commerce and WordPress provide similar features and excellent customer support services. Writing code on this platform is relatively easy. Therefore, most users can write their code for customization without depending on a programmer.

Adobe Commerce offers plenty of more features than WordPress. Some of its popular features include SEO management, social media integration, web or mobile app development, and more advanced features.

You can request a quote for its Adobe commerce pro plan through its website.

If you liked Magento, you’ll love it even more with the power of Adobe behind it.

Adobe Experience Management Sites – Best AI-Powered CMS

Adobe experience manager sites is a unique hybrid CMS that can adapt to different channels. It allows you to create and deliver content quickly using artificial intelligence and a cloud-native foundation. It also allows businesses to scale easily using machine learning technology.

If you are planning to create a highly responsive customer experience, adobe content manager sites can be an ideal CMS for you. It can also help you create a personalized website.

How Adobe Experience Management Sites Compares With WordPress

Adobe experience management sites is a more technical CMS and website builder. However, it can be easier to use than WordPress, even with limited technical knowledge. It had a drag-and-drop website building feature long before WordPress.

Adobe experience management sites are a mixture of open-source and proprietary software. It is also quite easy to migrate to AEM from other platforms. It provides cross-channel content customization options that help enhance the digital experience.

You can request a quote for your requirement through its website.

Adobe EMS is more intuitive than WordPress and is a solid alternative.

Magnolia CMS – The best omnichannel content hub

Magnolia CMS has been used in enterprise content management for more than 15 years. It creates specialized omnichannel experiences. It supports interactive apps, web-to-print, and digital touchpoints for content management.

Magnolia is a go-to CMS for marketers and provides a modern UI and plenty of other flexible features. Its artificial intelligence features enable you to instantly find content from any of the connected applications. Moreover, it learns your behavior to provide real-time specific suggestions.

How Magnolia CMS Compares With WordPress

Magnolia CMS is an open-source CMS just like WordPress. It offers the best blend of features that are ideal for enterprises. It integrates the latest IT systems and business systems to support digital transformation.

WordPress is more flexible and offers more publishing tools than Magnolia CMS. However, Magnolia offers more personalization and optimization options and helps in marketing campaign management.

You can request a demo and a price quote through its website.

Magnolia is flexible and customizable with a longstanding history of creating omnichannel experiences for customers.

