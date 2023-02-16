Wix Alternatives and Competitors

By Lars Lofgren

Our top recommendation for a Wix alternative is Shopify, a robust ecommerce platform built for streamlining online sales. Start a free 3-month trial of Shopify.

Wix offers easy website building in a convenient package with affordable pricing, allowing almost anyone—technical experience or not—to design a website from the ground up. From blogs to multi-category ecommerce sites, Wix can handle any website you want to build.

Still, it’s far from the only website builder on the market. The Quick Sprout team spent dozens of hours testing different website builders to determine use cases for each and who each product fits best. We found six Wix alternatives that could be the ideal solution for your website.

The 7 Best Website Builders

Shopify is an excellent Wix alternative for most businesses needing a website for online sales. Along with Shopify and Wix, here are some more website builders that could work for you:

Shopify – Best for selling products and services

Wix – Best website builder for your first website

Zyro – Best for keeping website costs low

Bluehost – Best for WordPress websites

Squarespace – Best website builder for creators of all stripes

Weebly – Best for solopreneurs

GoDaddy – Best for building your website from your phone

Browse my list of the best website builders to learn more about each product.

Shopify – Best for selling products and services

It’s hard to beat Shopify as an ecommerce site builder. It has everything you need to build a site out of the box, plus you can also add virtually endless functionality with integrations to on-demand print services, inventory management tools, and more.

Although it has tools for regular website building, Shopify’s primary use case is ecommerce sites. Therefore, if your site will mainly be for online sales, Shopify is perfect for building the storefront you need while also helping you market, collect money, and engage customers to keep building your brand.

How Shopify Compares to Wix

Compared to Wix, Shopify is more heavily focused on selling through a website. It has numerous integrations for advertising, order tracking, customer reviews, discounts, and other must-have ecommerce features. Wix does include features like abandoned cart recovery, loyalty programs, and subscriptions, but its sales offerings aren’t as comprehensive as Shopify’s.

Shopify is a scalable website builder that helps ecommerce businesses get set up fast.

In fairness, Wix is made for something different. If you’re looking for an online portfolio, blog, or business website, Wix’s beautiful theme options and drag-and-drop designer can set you up quickly. To sum up, Shopify is the better option for ecommerce, while Wix is more suitable for more general website-building needs.

Shopify has three plans for businesses of different sizes, ranging from $39-$399 per month. Wix plans start at $16 per month for regular websites and $27 per month for ecommerce sites. However, Wix offers arguably fewer features for online sellers at lower prices, such as limited shipping options and fewer integrations.

Find out more about Shopify to determine if it’s the right website builder for you.

Zyro – Best for keeping website costs low

Zyro is one of the most affordable website builders you’ll find—and even though it’s a fraction of the cost of similar products, it doesn’t feel slighted in features. Even its lowest-priced plan includes unlimited bandwidth, free hosting, customer support features, website templates, and blogging tools.

Zyro’s builder has all the basics, like buttons, contact forms, and image galleries. It seems simplistic compared to more robust builders, but that might be what you need if you’re looking to set up a website for the first time. Affiliate marketers might find it especially useful for creating a new website to sell from in just a few hours.

How Zyro Compares to Wix

Although Zyro has some ecommerce features, it is different from the online selling capabilities of Wix. For instance, Wix offers unlimited products on its ecommerce plans, but Zyro limits you to 500. You’ll also need to upgrade to a Business plan to get any ecommerce features on Zyro.

Zyro’s templates are designed for portfolios, ecommerce sites, blogs, and other types of websites and require no technical knowledge from website owners.

Zyro lags behind Wix in terms of customization, too. Sure, it’s a breeze to get started with. But Wix is fully customizable, from your website’s color palettes and navigation menus to adding animations and modifying elements to create a unique site.

Both products have AI features designed to take some time off your hands. While Wix’s AI leans more on the design side, Zyro has a unique angle with its AI content generation. Although you shouldn’t leave the text it generates for headings and pages unchecked by a human editor, the technology provides a helpful starting point to fill out your website.

Zyro plans are $11.99-$14.99 per month compared to Wix’s $27+ per month, so you could save some money with Zyro if you need a basic website without advanced tools.

about the pros and cons of Zyro.

Bluehost – Best for WordPress websites

Bluehost is most known for its web hosting services, but it also has a WordPress-focused website builder that allows WordPress users with no technical knowledge to design a user-friendly website. WordPress is a go-to platform for blogs and business sites, so if you have either one, the Bluehost builder could be a good choice.

The Bluehost website builder can create all types of sites, including simple landing page designs to more complex ecommerce websites. You’ll get more than 300 templates to customize. Select plans include helpful features like subscriptions, online appointment bookings, email marketing tools, and domain privacy.

How Bluehost Compares to Wix

While Wix is its own platform, Bluehost uses the WordPress platform to build websites. If you’re not a fan of WordPress, then Bluehost won’t be for you. On the other hand, if you’re a long-time WordPress user, Wix probably won’t feel as scalable and advanced as you’re used to.

That said, Wix is likely the easier option for most users to get the customized site they want. Bluehost’s website builder is more like a tool within the WordPress system, while Wix is its own solution that includes an array of tools and apps necessary to create a winning website.

Bluehost’s website builder uses the WordPress platform to build beautiful and efficient websites

Still, signing up for Bluehost’s builder also gives you access to Bluehost’s popular hosting with a free domain for a year and unlimited websites, potentially providing more value than Wix.

Bluehost’s pricing has the potential to be significantly more affordable than Wix, as it offers highly discounted pricing when you buy annually or a three-year plan. For the latter, the price is as little as $4.95 per month, though you’ll need to pay for a year upfront. The plan renews at the regular rate of $10.99 per month and is also billed in full at the time of renewal.

Learn how Bluehost hosting works if you want a full website solution.

Squarespace – Best website builder for creators of all stripes

Squarespace has been a leader in the website-building industry for several years now, rising in popularity right alongside Wix. With over 100 templates and an easy-to-use drag-and-drop builder, Squarespace helps business owners, bloggers, influencers, and virtually anyone else build a website people want to visit.

The primary focus of Squarespace is professionalism in the final product. Its themes are meant to look as though you hired someone to create a website for you. However, you can customize everything yourself and still get the same clean and polished look.

Like Wix, Squarespace combines its website builder with hosting and a domain, giving you an all-in-one solution for creating a site.

How Squarespace Compares to Wix

Squarespace and Wix are potentially two of the most compared website builders, mostly because they offer some of the most comparable features. They both feature impressive customization tools, high-level security, and affordable pricing.

Squarespace has many similarities to Wix, but its user-friendliness is one of its most outstanding qualities.

In my opinion, where Squarespace might shine a little brighter is in its theme and template offerings. Sure, Wix has plenty to choose from, but while Squarespace has fewer themes, its theme quality is excellent. Users can manipulate themes in ways that don’t break the theme’s look, resulting in an intuitive, professional-looking website that you can set up in minutes.

Squarespace is also even more user-friendly than Wix. Specifically, I appreciate its real-time editor that lets you see your changes as you make them, placed into a visual interface that’s uncluttered and easy on the eyes.

Squarespace pricing is slightly higher than Wix when paid monthly, ranging from $23-$65 per month. However, when you switch to an annual plan, its pricing is similar to Wix’s.

Read my full review of Squarespace.

Weebly – Best for solopreneurs

Weebly is an excellent website builder to start with because of its free version. If you don’t need anything more than a basic website to showcase your abilities as a solopreneur or a freelancer, the free version will probably give you what you need. Even the paid versions with unlimited storage and analytics offer good value for a simple website.

Weebly has ecommerce capabilities, too, although it doesn’t feel nearly as fulfilling as Shopify and Wix, which offer a lot more in terms of inventory management, shipping options, and store discounts. However, it is a subbrand of Square, so it might be something to consider if you’re used to using the Square payment platform.

How Weebly Compares to Wix

Weebly’s drag-and-drop builder feels the most like Wix’s out of the options on this list. It’s ridiculously easy to use, and it takes barely any effort or time to change the look of your theme, add a blog, and configure your site how you want it.

Wix does have more to work with from the jump, though. To get the functionality of Wix, you’ll need to download add-ons and integrations for Weebly. It’s not a dealbreaker, necessarily, but it might take some more time to get Weebly to move the way you want it to for things like marketing, analytics, and even design elements.

Weebly offers hundreds of apps to get your site looking and working how you want it.

Something I wish Weebly would improve is its site backup process. Currently, the only way to back up your site is with a zip file download. In contrast, Wix has a backup tool you can use whenever you want to create a cloud-stored backup, providing peace of mind knowing it’s ready and available should you need to restore your site.

Aside from the always-free plan, Weebly pricing starts at $13 per month. Its top-tier plan is only $29 monthly, slightly higher than Wix’s lowest-priced ecommerce plan. Of course, this also comes at the cost of less storage space.

Find out more about Weebly’s upgrades, add-ons, and other features.

GoDaddy – Best for building your website from your phone

Like Bluehost, GoDaddy’s prime offering is its website hosting. However, it also has an easy-to-use website builder with just about everything you need to create a workable website, whether you want to sell online or create an online hub for your business.

GoDaddy’s website builder is made to be accessible from mobile devices, allowing you to check analytics, change your design, set appointments, and manage orders when you’re on the go. Users can also switch between themes anytime, from any device, without changing their site’s content, navigation, and usability.

How GoDaddy Compares to Wix

My favorite feature of GoDaddy’s website builder is its mobility. The mobile editor is extremely intuitive, so I can create a website in minutes without ever needing to pull it up on a laptop screen. Wix’s mobile editing capabilities are there but don’t feel as solid as GoDaddy’s.

Choose from GoDaddy website builder’s professionally designed templates to start your site on the right foot.

Aside from that, I’d say that Wix is the overall winner in this matchup. It provides more robust SEO tools, more integrations, and more design customization features than GoDaddy. GoDaddy’s builder might seem a bit too juvenile for website owners with a specific vision for their sites.

GoDaddy’s website builder starts at $9.99 per month when billed annually or $16.99 for an ecommerce plan. Starting is more affordable than Wix, but after the first year, each plan renews for a higher price, which shaves off some of the savings.

Read my full review of GoDaddy’s hosting and website builder.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/wix-alternatives/