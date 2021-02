Why You Need To Create A Convincing Marketing Persona Backstory

By Heidi Cohen

Need to create a marketing persona backstory? Use these 10 attributes to understand your customers. With questions to answer to build your backstory.

The post Why You Need To Create A Convincing Marketing Persona Backstory appeared first on Heidi Cohen.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/HeidiCohen/~3/qu8iq_3tW1c/