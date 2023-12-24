What is Momentum In Network Marketing?

Credits to MLM attorney Kevin Thompson clone for below overview of Momentum.

“Momentum in network marketing is a phase where a company experiences accelerated growth, often characterized by a surge in new distributors, increased sales, and heightened brand awareness.

It’s a critical period that can make a significant difference in a MLM company’s trajectory. Think of it as a wave of energy that propels the business forward, creating a powerful dynamic that can be leveraged for expansion and consolidation.

To achieve and sustain momentum, a company must have:

A strong foundation in place.

A compelling product or service offering.

An effective compensation plan.

Robust support systems for its distributors.

Leadership to be skilled in fostering a positive culture.

Providing the necessary training and tools for their teams to thrive.

When these elements align, momentum can build, creating a virtuous cycle of growth and success.

However, it’s important to understand that momentum is not self-sustaining. Continuous effort and strategic planning are required to maintain it.

Companies must be vigilant in adapting to market changes, supporting their distributors, and ensuring that their business practices remain compliant and ethical. In essence, momentum is a powerful force in network marketing, but it must be carefully managed to ensure long-term success.”

The Top 25 in Momentum according to the Business For Home Ranks:

1

Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

349

+997 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

34,900

+1500 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

2,773

+395 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

12,100

+1396 Points

-1

YouTube views

740,543

+1391 Points

-2

Top Earners

31

+1485 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

37

+1990 Points

0

BFH articles

30

+1462 Points

-1

BFH page views

31,606

+1452 Points

0

BFH Reviews

240

+1484 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

130,765

+1427 Points

0

Momentum points

15,584

Rank: 1

0

2

LifeWave

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

40

+983 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

40

+1450 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

0

+0 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

51,100

+1464 Points

0

YouTube views

3,018,409

+1451 Points

0

Top Earners

2

+1396 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

30

+1950 Points

0

BFH articles

33

+1476 Points

+1

BFH page views

26,395

+1438 Points

+3

BFH Reviews

13

+1386 Points

+1

SimilarWeb rank

66,573

+1463 Points

0

Momentum points

15,457

Rank: 2

0

3

DUOLIFE

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

4

+958 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

10

+1422 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

356

+318 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

15,000

+1411 Points

0

YouTube views

537,510

+1376 Points

-2

Top Earners

4

+1414 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

18

+1880 Points

-2

BFH articles

31

+1466 Points

0

BFH page views

38,783

+1459 Points

0

BFH Reviews

113

+1472 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

103,901

+1434 Points

0

Momentum points

15,292

Rank: 3

0

4

APL GO

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

23

+979 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

11

+1423 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

152

+290 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

3,850

+1300 Points

0

YouTube views

88,525

+1224 Points

0

Top Earners

19

+1474 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

32

+1970 Points

+1

BFH articles

46

+1490 Points

0

BFH page views

176,328

+1493 Points

0

BFH Reviews

158

+1480 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

150,091

+1417 Points

0

Momentum points

15,250

Rank: 4

0

5

PM International

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

510

+998 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

21

+1437 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

124

+287 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

19,500

+1429 Points

+1

YouTube views

247,315

+1306 Points

-1

Top Earners

119

+1499 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

15

+1830 Points

0

BFH articles

24

+1432 Points

0

BFH page views

58,692

+1471 Points

0

BFH Reviews

17

+1402 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

122,935

+1429 Points

0

Momentum points

15,233

Rank: 5

0

6

LiveGood

Business Grade

500

+500 Points

+2

Revenue growth in $ Millions

5

+961 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

500

+1491 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

0

+0 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

76,900

+1480 Points

0

YouTube views

2,513,747

+1440 Points

0

Top Earners

10

+1448 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

66

+2000 Points

0

BFH articles

23

+1418 Points

+2

BFH page views

140,745

+1489 Points

0

BFH Reviews

509

+1496 Points

+1

SimilarWeb rank

36,438

+1484 Points

0

Momentum points

15,207

Rank: 6

0

7

LifeVantage

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

7

+967 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

3

+1413 Points

0

Market Cap

80,987,216

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

7,864

+433 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

42,400

+1453 Points

0

YouTube views

2,279,617

+1433 Points

-1

Top Earners

26

+1481 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

11

+1730 Points

0

BFH articles

29

+1458 Points

0

BFH page views

27,299

+1443 Points

0

BFH Reviews

13

+1386 Points

+1

SimilarWeb rank

302,876

+1367 Points

0

Momentum points

15,131

Rank: 7

0

8

Jifu

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

5

+961 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

33

+1446 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

1,948

+378 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

4,380

+1314 Points

0

YouTube views

170,009

+1284 Points

-1

Top Earners

15

+1471 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

14

+1790 Points

-1

BFH articles

27

+1452 Points

+1

BFH page views

57,957

+1470 Points

+2

BFH Reviews

77

+1462 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

164,833

+1410 Points

0

Momentum points

15,060

Rank: 8

0

9

iGenius

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

5

+961 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

8

+1419 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

3,318

+409 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

11,600

+1392 Points

-1

YouTube views

144,528

+1272 Points

-1

Top Earners

10

+1448 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

18

+1880 Points

+2

BFH articles

39

+1486 Points

0

BFH page views

87,158

+1480 Points

0

BFH Reviews

436

+1491 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

1,088,728

+1230 Points

0

Momentum points

15,059

Rank: 9

0

10

Validus

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

180

+993 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

1,800

+1497 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

157

+292 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

1,510

+1212 Points

+2

YouTube views

64,733

+1198 Points

+1

Top Earners

21

+1479 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

18

+1880 Points

+2

BFH articles

32

+1472 Points

-1

BFH page views

195,843

+1494 Points

0

BFH Reviews

69

+1456 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

282,241

+1377 Points

0

Momentum points

15,058

Rank: 10

+1

11

QuiAri

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

10

+971 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

20

+1433 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

908

+345 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

6,100

+1345 Points

0

YouTube views

66,847

+1202 Points

+2

Top Earners

1

+1364 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

35

+1980 Points

0

BFH articles

64

+1498 Points

0

BFH page views

84,330

+1477 Points

0

BFH Reviews

634

+1498 Points

-1

SimilarWeb rank

815,914

+1272 Points

0

Momentum points

15,040

Rank: 11

-1

12

Earn World

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

99

+992 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

9,900

+1499 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

3,135

+402 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

3,650

+1291 Points

+2

YouTube views

77,626

+1210 Points

+1

Top Earners

2

+1396 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

15

+1830 Points

0

BFH articles

48

+1494 Points

0

BFH page views

20,963

+1426 Points

+1

BFH Reviews

53

+1447 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

83,585

+1451 Points

0

Momentum points

15,036

Rank: 12

0

13

BE

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

14

+974 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

16

+1429 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

4,283

+419 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

50,800

+1462 Points

0

YouTube views

1,230,997

+1415 Points

-1

Top Earners

61

+1495 Points

-3

Recommended Distributors

11

+1730 Points

0

BFH articles

37

+1484 Points

-1

BFH page views

336,479

+1498 Points

0

BFH Reviews

1,009

+1500 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

6,175,376

+1029 Points

0

Momentum points

15,016

Rank: 13

0

14

Arieyl

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

1

+946 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

9

+1420 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

470

+325 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

2,900

+1268 Points

0

YouTube views

62,203

+1196 Points

+2

Top Earners

5

+1424 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

21

+1920 Points

0

BFH articles

27

+1452 Points

-2

BFH page views

16,453

+1400 Points

0

BFH Reviews

155

+1479 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

311,244

+1364 Points

0

Momentum points

14,869

Rank: 14

0

15

Go Global

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

1

+946 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

100

+1484 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

315

+314 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

3,280

+1282 Points

+3

YouTube views

124,855

+1259 Points

0

Top Earners

1

+1364 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

10

+1710 Points

0

BFH articles

42

+1488 Points

0

BFH page views

44,278

+1463 Points

0

BFH Reviews

53

+1447 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

317,231

+1361 Points

0

Momentum points

14,804

Rank: 15

0

16

QSciences

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

42

+984 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

70

+1453 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

1,582

+369 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

4,760

+1327 Points

0

YouTube views

100,107

+1236 Points

-1

Top Earners

14

+1467 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

6

+1590 Points

0

BFH articles

22

+1402 Points

0

BFH page views

27,134

+1441 Points

0

BFH Reviews

72

+1458 Points

+4

SimilarWeb rank

573,340

+1310 Points

0

Momentum points

14,668

Rank: 16

0

17

ByDzyne

Business Grade

1,000

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in $ Millions

1

+946 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

3

+1412 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

71

+274 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

16,000

+1415 Points

0

YouTube views

331,555

+1342 Points

-2

Top Earners

6

+1430 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

3

+1400 Points

0

BFH articles

85

+1500 Points

0

BFH page views

74,620

+1476 Points

0

BFH Reviews

39

+1434 Points

+1

SimilarWeb rank

859,393

+1268 Points

0

Momentum points

14,623

Rank: 17

0

18

iX Global

Business Grade

500

+500 Points

+2

Revenue growth in $ Millions

185

+994 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

841

+1495 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

3,180

+406 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

23,600

+1436 Points

0

YouTube views

466,167

+1368 Points

-2

Top Earners

1

+1364 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

8

+1660 Points

0

BFH articles

31

+1466 Points

+1

BFH page views

307,743

+1497 Points

0

BFH Reviews

550

+1497 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

877,073

+1265 Points

0

Momentum points

14,542

Rank: 18

0

19

Zinzino

Business Grade

500

+500 Points

+2

Revenue growth in $ Millions

7

+967 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

5

+1418 Points

0

Market Cap

1,927,882,880

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

1,006

+346 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

3,060

+1273 Points

0

YouTube views

103,489

+1244 Points

+1

Top Earners

12

+1456 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

20

+1910 Points

0

BFH articles

33

+1476 Points

0

BFH page views

26,078

+1437 Points

0

BFH Reviews

28

+1422 Points

+1

SimilarWeb rank

103,266

+1435 Points

0

Momentum points

14,538

Rank: 19

0

20

Mavie Global

Business Grade

500

+500 Points

+2

Revenue growth in $ Millions

69

+988 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

6,900

+1498 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

0

+0 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

3,370

+1285 Points

0

YouTube views

154,870

+1276 Points

-1

Top Earners

2

+1396 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

14

+1790 Points

-1

BFH articles

27

+1452 Points

+1

BFH page views

28,091

+1445 Points

0

BFH Reviews

66

+1455 Points

+10

SimilarWeb rank

215,121

+1394 Points

0

Momentum points

14,479

Rank: 20

0

21

Healy World

Business Grade

250

+250 Points

+1

Revenue growth in $ Millions

10

+971 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

10

+1422 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

0

+0 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

12,500

+1399 Points

-1

YouTube views

294,133

+1325 Points

+3

Top Earners

2

+1396 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

13

+1770 Points

-1

BFH articles

23

+1418 Points

-7

BFH page views

24,984

+1434 Points

+1

BFH Reviews

43

+1440 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

131,163

+1426 Points

0

Momentum points

14,251

Rank: 21

0

22

Chogan

Business Grade

500

+500 Points

+2

Revenue growth in $ Millions

22

+978 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

28

+1441 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

0

+0 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

3,930

+1302 Points

0

YouTube views

238,772

+1303 Points

-1

Top Earners

59

+1493 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

6

+1590 Points

0

BFH articles

21

+1374 Points

-3

BFH page views

17,967

+1413 Points

0

BFH Reviews

106

+1471 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

301,719

+1370 Points

0

Momentum points

14,235

Rank: 22

0

23

iBuumerang

Business Grade

500

+500 Points

+2

Revenue growth in $ Millions

4

+958 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

13

+1426 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

1,901

+376 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

8,460

+1373 Points

+1

YouTube views

504,027

+1373 Points

-2

Top Earners

3

+1404 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

10

+1710 Points

0

BFH articles

32

+1472 Points

-1

BFH page views

111,829

+1485 Points

0

BFH Reviews

66

+1455 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

4,635,952

+1063 Points

0

Momentum points

14,219

Rank: 23

0

24

eXp Realty

Business Grade

500

+500 Points

+2

Revenue growth in $ Millions

800

+1000 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

21

+1436 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

22,851

+463 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

27,400

+1441 Points

0

YouTube views

567,210

+1378 Points

-2

Top Earners

5

+1424 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

3

+1400 Points

0

BFH articles

21

+1374 Points

-3

BFH page views

11,661

+1356 Points

+1

BFH Reviews

3

+1298 Points

0

SimilarWeb rank

36,279

+1485 Points

0

Momentum points

14,092

Rank: 24

0

25

Tranont

Business Grade

500

+500 Points

+2

Revenue growth in $ Millions

2

+952 Points

0

Revenue growth in %

33

+1446 Points

0

Market Cap

0

+0 Points

0

Twitter followers

1,379

+364 Points

0

YouTube subscribers

8,080

+1372 Points

+1

YouTube views

325,957

+1341 Points

-1

Top Earners

2

+1396 Points

0

Recommended Distributors

5

+1530 Points

0

BFH articles

21

+1374 Points

-3

BFH page views

14,379

+1382 Points

+1

BFH Reviews

11

+1373 Points

+1

SimilarWeb rank

135,152

+1425 Points

0

Momentum points

14,091

Rank: 25

0

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/12/what-is-momentum-in-network-marketing/