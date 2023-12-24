What is Momentum In Network Marketing?

Credits to MLM attorney Kevin Thompson clone for below overview of Momentum.
“Momentum in network marketing is a phase where a company experiences accelerated growth, often characterized by a surge in new distributors, increased sales, and heightened brand awareness.
It’s a critical period that can make a significant difference in a MLM company’s trajectory. Think of it as a wave of energy that propels the business forward, creating a powerful dynamic that can be leveraged for expansion and consolidation.
To achieve and sustain momentum, a company must have:
- A strong foundation in place.
- A compelling product or service offering.
- An effective compensation plan.
- Robust support systems for its distributors.
- Leadership to be skilled in fostering a positive culture.
- Providing the necessary training and tools for their teams to thrive.
When these elements align, momentum can build, creating a virtuous cycle of growth and success.
However, it’s important to understand that momentum is not self-sustaining. Continuous effort and strategic planning are required to maintain it.
Companies must be vigilant in adapting to market changes, supporting their distributors, and ensuring that their business practices remain compliant and ethical. In essence, momentum is a powerful force in network marketing, but it must be carefully managed to ensure long-term success.”
The Top 25 in Momentum according to the Business For Home Ranks:
1
Partner.co (ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, Zennoa)
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
349
+997 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
34,900
+1500 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
2,773
+395 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
12,100
+1396 Points
-1
YouTube views
740,543
+1391 Points
-2
Top Earners
31
+1485 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
37
+1990 Points
0
BFH articles
30
+1462 Points
-1
BFH page views
31,606
+1452 Points
0
BFH Reviews
240
+1484 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
130,765
+1427 Points
0
Momentum points
15,584
Rank: 1
0
2
LifeWave
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
40
+983 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
40
+1450 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
0
+0 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
51,100
+1464 Points
0
YouTube views
3,018,409
+1451 Points
0
Top Earners
2
+1396 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
30
+1950 Points
0
BFH articles
33
+1476 Points
+1
BFH page views
26,395
+1438 Points
+3
BFH Reviews
13
+1386 Points
+1
SimilarWeb rank
66,573
+1463 Points
0
Momentum points
15,457
Rank: 2
0
3
DUOLIFE
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
4
+958 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
10
+1422 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
356
+318 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
15,000
+1411 Points
0
YouTube views
537,510
+1376 Points
-2
Top Earners
4
+1414 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
18
+1880 Points
-2
BFH articles
31
+1466 Points
0
BFH page views
38,783
+1459 Points
0
BFH Reviews
113
+1472 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
103,901
+1434 Points
0
Momentum points
15,292
Rank: 3
0
4
APL GO
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
23
+979 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
11
+1423 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
152
+290 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
3,850
+1300 Points
0
YouTube views
88,525
+1224 Points
0
Top Earners
19
+1474 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
32
+1970 Points
+1
BFH articles
46
+1490 Points
0
BFH page views
176,328
+1493 Points
0
BFH Reviews
158
+1480 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
150,091
+1417 Points
0
Momentum points
15,250
Rank: 4
0
5
PM International
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
510
+998 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
21
+1437 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
124
+287 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
19,500
+1429 Points
+1
YouTube views
247,315
+1306 Points
-1
Top Earners
119
+1499 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
15
+1830 Points
0
BFH articles
24
+1432 Points
0
BFH page views
58,692
+1471 Points
0
BFH Reviews
17
+1402 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
122,935
+1429 Points
0
Momentum points
15,233
Rank: 5
0
6
LiveGood
Business Grade
500
+500 Points
+2
Revenue growth in $ Millions
5
+961 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
500
+1491 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
0
+0 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
76,900
+1480 Points
0
YouTube views
2,513,747
+1440 Points
0
Top Earners
10
+1448 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
66
+2000 Points
0
BFH articles
23
+1418 Points
+2
BFH page views
140,745
+1489 Points
0
BFH Reviews
509
+1496 Points
+1
SimilarWeb rank
36,438
+1484 Points
0
Momentum points
15,207
Rank: 6
0
7
LifeVantage
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
7
+967 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
3
+1413 Points
0
Market Cap
80,987,216
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
7,864
+433 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
42,400
+1453 Points
0
YouTube views
2,279,617
+1433 Points
-1
Top Earners
26
+1481 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
11
+1730 Points
0
BFH articles
29
+1458 Points
0
BFH page views
27,299
+1443 Points
0
BFH Reviews
13
+1386 Points
+1
SimilarWeb rank
302,876
+1367 Points
0
Momentum points
15,131
Rank: 7
0
8
Jifu
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
5
+961 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
33
+1446 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
1,948
+378 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
4,380
+1314 Points
0
YouTube views
170,009
+1284 Points
-1
Top Earners
15
+1471 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
14
+1790 Points
-1
BFH articles
27
+1452 Points
+1
BFH page views
57,957
+1470 Points
+2
BFH Reviews
77
+1462 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
164,833
+1410 Points
0
Momentum points
15,060
Rank: 8
0
9
iGenius
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
5
+961 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
8
+1419 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
3,318
+409 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
11,600
+1392 Points
-1
YouTube views
144,528
+1272 Points
-1
Top Earners
10
+1448 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
18
+1880 Points
+2
BFH articles
39
+1486 Points
0
BFH page views
87,158
+1480 Points
0
BFH Reviews
436
+1491 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
1,088,728
+1230 Points
0
Momentum points
15,059
Rank: 9
0
10
Validus
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
180
+993 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
1,800
+1497 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
157
+292 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
1,510
+1212 Points
+2
YouTube views
64,733
+1198 Points
+1
Top Earners
21
+1479 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
18
+1880 Points
+2
BFH articles
32
+1472 Points
-1
BFH page views
195,843
+1494 Points
0
BFH Reviews
69
+1456 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
282,241
+1377 Points
0
Momentum points
15,058
Rank: 10
+1
11
QuiAri
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
10
+971 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
20
+1433 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
908
+345 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
6,100
+1345 Points
0
YouTube views
66,847
+1202 Points
+2
Top Earners
1
+1364 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
35
+1980 Points
0
BFH articles
64
+1498 Points
0
BFH page views
84,330
+1477 Points
0
BFH Reviews
634
+1498 Points
-1
SimilarWeb rank
815,914
+1272 Points
0
Momentum points
15,040
Rank: 11
-1
12
Earn World
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
99
+992 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
9,900
+1499 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
3,135
+402 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
3,650
+1291 Points
+2
YouTube views
77,626
+1210 Points
+1
Top Earners
2
+1396 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
15
+1830 Points
0
BFH articles
48
+1494 Points
0
BFH page views
20,963
+1426 Points
+1
BFH Reviews
53
+1447 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
83,585
+1451 Points
0
Momentum points
15,036
Rank: 12
0
13
BE
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
14
+974 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
16
+1429 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
4,283
+419 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
50,800
+1462 Points
0
YouTube views
1,230,997
+1415 Points
-1
Top Earners
61
+1495 Points
-3
Recommended Distributors
11
+1730 Points
0
BFH articles
37
+1484 Points
-1
BFH page views
336,479
+1498 Points
0
BFH Reviews
1,009
+1500 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
6,175,376
+1029 Points
0
Momentum points
15,016
Rank: 13
0
14
Arieyl
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
1
+946 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
9
+1420 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
470
+325 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
2,900
+1268 Points
0
YouTube views
62,203
+1196 Points
+2
Top Earners
5
+1424 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
21
+1920 Points
0
BFH articles
27
+1452 Points
-2
BFH page views
16,453
+1400 Points
0
BFH Reviews
155
+1479 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
311,244
+1364 Points
0
Momentum points
14,869
Rank: 14
0
15
Go Global
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
1
+946 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
100
+1484 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
315
+314 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
3,280
+1282 Points
+3
YouTube views
124,855
+1259 Points
0
Top Earners
1
+1364 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
10
+1710 Points
0
BFH articles
42
+1488 Points
0
BFH page views
44,278
+1463 Points
0
BFH Reviews
53
+1447 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
317,231
+1361 Points
0
Momentum points
14,804
Rank: 15
0
16
QSciences
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
42
+984 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
70
+1453 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
1,582
+369 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
4,760
+1327 Points
0
YouTube views
100,107
+1236 Points
-1
Top Earners
14
+1467 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
6
+1590 Points
0
BFH articles
22
+1402 Points
0
BFH page views
27,134
+1441 Points
0
BFH Reviews
72
+1458 Points
+4
SimilarWeb rank
573,340
+1310 Points
0
Momentum points
14,668
Rank: 16
0
17
ByDzyne
Business Grade
1,000
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in $ Millions
1
+946 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
3
+1412 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
71
+274 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
16,000
+1415 Points
0
YouTube views
331,555
+1342 Points
-2
Top Earners
6
+1430 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
3
+1400 Points
0
BFH articles
85
+1500 Points
0
BFH page views
74,620
+1476 Points
0
BFH Reviews
39
+1434 Points
+1
SimilarWeb rank
859,393
+1268 Points
0
Momentum points
14,623
Rank: 17
0
18
iX Global
Business Grade
500
+500 Points
+2
Revenue growth in $ Millions
185
+994 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
841
+1495 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
3,180
+406 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
23,600
+1436 Points
0
YouTube views
466,167
+1368 Points
-2
Top Earners
1
+1364 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
8
+1660 Points
0
BFH articles
31
+1466 Points
+1
BFH page views
307,743
+1497 Points
0
BFH Reviews
550
+1497 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
877,073
+1265 Points
0
Momentum points
14,542
Rank: 18
0
19
Zinzino
Business Grade
500
+500 Points
+2
Revenue growth in $ Millions
7
+967 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
5
+1418 Points
0
Market Cap
1,927,882,880
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
1,006
+346 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
3,060
+1273 Points
0
YouTube views
103,489
+1244 Points
+1
Top Earners
12
+1456 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
20
+1910 Points
0
BFH articles
33
+1476 Points
0
BFH page views
26,078
+1437 Points
0
BFH Reviews
28
+1422 Points
+1
SimilarWeb rank
103,266
+1435 Points
0
Momentum points
14,538
Rank: 19
0
20
Mavie Global
Business Grade
500
+500 Points
+2
Revenue growth in $ Millions
69
+988 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
6,900
+1498 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
0
+0 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
3,370
+1285 Points
0
YouTube views
154,870
+1276 Points
-1
Top Earners
2
+1396 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
14
+1790 Points
-1
BFH articles
27
+1452 Points
+1
BFH page views
28,091
+1445 Points
0
BFH Reviews
66
+1455 Points
+10
SimilarWeb rank
215,121
+1394 Points
0
Momentum points
14,479
Rank: 20
0
21
Healy World
Business Grade
250
+250 Points
+1
Revenue growth in $ Millions
10
+971 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
10
+1422 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
0
+0 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
12,500
+1399 Points
-1
YouTube views
294,133
+1325 Points
+3
Top Earners
2
+1396 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
13
+1770 Points
-1
BFH articles
23
+1418 Points
-7
BFH page views
24,984
+1434 Points
+1
BFH Reviews
43
+1440 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
131,163
+1426 Points
0
Momentum points
14,251
Rank: 21
0
22
Chogan
Business Grade
500
+500 Points
+2
Revenue growth in $ Millions
22
+978 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
28
+1441 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
0
+0 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
3,930
+1302 Points
0
YouTube views
238,772
+1303 Points
-1
Top Earners
59
+1493 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
6
+1590 Points
0
BFH articles
21
+1374 Points
-3
BFH page views
17,967
+1413 Points
0
BFH Reviews
106
+1471 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
301,719
+1370 Points
0
Momentum points
14,235
Rank: 22
0
23
iBuumerang
Business Grade
500
+500 Points
+2
Revenue growth in $ Millions
4
+958 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
13
+1426 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
1,901
+376 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
8,460
+1373 Points
+1
YouTube views
504,027
+1373 Points
-2
Top Earners
3
+1404 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
10
+1710 Points
0
BFH articles
32
+1472 Points
-1
BFH page views
111,829
+1485 Points
0
BFH Reviews
66
+1455 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
4,635,952
+1063 Points
0
Momentum points
14,219
Rank: 23
0
24
eXp Realty
Business Grade
500
+500 Points
+2
Revenue growth in $ Millions
800
+1000 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
21
+1436 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
22,851
+463 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
27,400
+1441 Points
0
YouTube views
567,210
+1378 Points
-2
Top Earners
5
+1424 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
3
+1400 Points
0
BFH articles
21
+1374 Points
-3
BFH page views
11,661
+1356 Points
+1
BFH Reviews
3
+1298 Points
0
SimilarWeb rank
36,279
+1485 Points
0
Momentum points
14,092
Rank: 24
0
25
Tranont
Business Grade
500
+500 Points
+2
Revenue growth in $ Millions
2
+952 Points
0
Revenue growth in %
33
+1446 Points
0
Market Cap
0
+0 Points
0
Twitter followers
1,379
+364 Points
0
YouTube subscribers
8,080
+1372 Points
+1
YouTube views
325,957
+1341 Points
-1
Top Earners
2
+1396 Points
0
Recommended Distributors
5
+1530 Points
0
BFH articles
21
+1374 Points
-3
BFH page views
14,379
+1382 Points
+1
BFH Reviews
11
+1373 Points
+1
SimilarWeb rank
135,152
+1425 Points
0
Momentum points
14,091
Rank: 25
0
The post What is Momentum In Network Marketing? appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.
Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/12/what-is-momentum-in-network-marketing/