What Is IM Mastery Academy?

Founded in 2013 by Chris Terry and Isis Terry, IM Mastery Academy, also known as IM Academy, is an online educational platform that provides students with educational materials, strategies, and live interactive sessions to study the financial markets.

Operating for over a decade now, IM Mastery Academy has reached individuals from around the world, offering its online educational products and services in several languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Polish, Japanese, Arabic, French and beyond.

3 FAQs on the Online Financial Education Platform

Read on to learn more about IM Mastery Academy, as we answer a few frequently asked questions about the Academy and its offerings.

1.) Who Studies at IM Mastery Academy?

In short, anyone over the age of 18 can study at IM Mastery Academy. The platform is designed to provide accessible and interactive online learning options for individuals interested in learning about financial markets and e-commerce, and who prefer the flexibility of an online approach.

2.) What Products and Services Does IM Mastery Academy Offer?

Individuals choose a subject or subjects they wish to study and subscribe for continuous access to all course content related to that subject. This includes pre-recorded videos, strategies, applications and goLIVE sessions, which are held daily across different time zones and enable students to interact in live online discussions with IM Mastery Academy educators. Students can access content 24/7 via the Academy’s online portal or mobile app.

3.) What Do Students Learn at IM Mastery Academy?

IM Mastery Academy students can choose to study one or several financial markets. Courses and strategies are divided into the following five courses, organized by subject matter:

Foreign Exchange Course:

This course is designed to educate students with the most comprehensive and practical knowledge in the world of forex trading. It is strategically crafted to empower individuals with the skills, tools, and winning mindset necessary to conquer the forex markets. Through training, real-time market analysis, and personalized support, students are equipped with the confidence to navigate the forex landscape.

Stocks & Cryptocurrency Course:

This course is designed to empower students with the education and confidence to excel in the dynamic worlds of stocks and cryptocurrencies. It is meticulously curated to provide a deep understanding of market trends, analysis techniques, and strategies that are essential for achieving consistent gains. With top IM educators and real-time market simulations, students gain invaluable insights into the ever-changing landscape of stocks and cryptocurrencies.

E-Commerce Course:

This course is crafted to guide students on their journey of ecommerce and equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the essential skills to launch and scale online businesses. From identifying niches to mastering digital marketing strategies, IM educators provide hands-on training to ensure students are well-prepared to conquer the world of e-commerce.

Personal Development Course:

This course is designed to unlock the full potential of your mind and pave the way for elevating your mindset. This course goes beyond traditional education, focusing on the power of the mind and how it shapes your actions and outcomes. Through workshops and exercises, students cultivate a growth mindset, conquer self-limiting beliefs, and develop unwavering determination. Gain the mental resilience to face challenges head-on and turn obstacles into stepping stones towards greatness.

Social Media Course:

This course is designed to empower students with the art and science of social media domination. It covers everything from building a compelling personal brand to creating engaging content that resonates with your target audience. With hands-on guidance from social media educators, students will learn to harness the power of various platforms and leverage their influence to achieve more exposure for their business. Whether you’re an aspiring influencer or a business owner looking to expand your reach, the social media course offers the keys to unlocking unparalleled growth and visibility in the digital realm.

Travel Life Experiences:

This discount travel site gives you access to a world of discounted hotels, accommodations, car rentals, and exciting vacation packages. Whether you dream of exploring exotic destinations, relaxing on pristine beaches, or immersing yourself in vibrant cultures, our portal has it all. Say goodbye to overpriced travel and embrace the freedom to travel more for less. Join today and unlock a world of affordable travel opportunities, making your wanderlust dreams a reality without breaking the bank.

Market Tools:

This toolkit is tailored specifically for people looking to elevate their market experience by offering a selection of innovative and efficient scanners. Dive deep into the market with state-of-the-art tools: Harmonic Scanner, Impulse, Levels, SniperVision, SwipeCoin, Aurous, Blaze, and Wolfrush. Each tool offers a unique lens to analyze and capitalize on market movements, ensuring you have an unparalleled edge. With real-time insights and precision-driven data, receive the advantage you seek in the fast-paced world of the financial markets. Redefine your trading strategy by harnessing the power of the Market Tools Pack.

IMpowered Pack:

In addition to the individual Stocks & Cryptocurrency, Foreign Exchange, E-Commerce, Personal Development, and Social Media course, IM Mastery Academy offers the IMpowered pack to provide students with a discounted package of any two courses and packs. This is for students who want to double up their education and access any two of IM Mastery Academy’s offerings. The IMpowered pack also includes the Personal Development Course for free.

ALL-IN Pack:

IM Mastery Academy offers the ALL-IN pack to provide students with a discounted package of all courses, strategies and applications IM Mastery Academy offers. This pack is for students who want to study a variety of financial markets and want complete access to all IM Mastery Academy’s educational offerings.

About IM Mastery Academy

IM Academies are educational products that include digital and online interactive training content for analyzing, learning & discussing general and generic information related to investments and strategies. The IM Academies do not facilitate, or offer access to online platforms for investment or online trading in securities, currency (including cryptocurrencies) or other financial or investment productsor services.

International Markets Live Inc., its independent business owners and educators do not provide personalized recommendations or advice on investment strategy nor do they provide any regulated financial services. For residents of the UK: International Markets Live International Inc.does not engage in activities regulated under The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, including advising, making arrangements to enter into trades on behalf of consumers or provide trading signals. For more information please visit: im.academy/

*IM Mastery Academy is not an advisory or broker service. IM Mastery Academy provides online educational services only.*

