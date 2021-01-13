By Michael McNichols

Research done by Ascend2 and Research Partners found that in terms of data-driven marketing objectives 51% of marketers viewed the ability to make more decisions based on data analysis as a top priority.

Customer data platforms (CDPs) aid in this. The CDP Institute defines a customer data platform is “packaged software that creates a persistent, unified customer database that is accessible to other systems.”

Understand customer data platforms (CDPs)

Abbas Makhdum, a Senior Director of Product Marketing for Oracle Marketing , emphasizes three main points in that definition:

“Packaged software.” This means that a CDP is something you buy and not a project IT or an agency can build.

“Unified, persistent database.” This term describes how a CDP takes in data from multiple systems, stores it for as long you want, and uses that data to create complete customer profiles.

“Accessible to other systems.” The data a CDP collects can be shared with other systems, such as a CRM or a DMP .

Watch this short video as Makhdum explains what a CDP is:

To find out more about customer data platforms and how they work with other systems, check out:

Oracle Unity Customer Data Platform

CDP vs CRM vs DMP: Their Differences, Capabilities, and How They Can Work Together

CDP and DMP: What Is the Difference?

ABCs of CDPs

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/ndQW-qBnbak/what-is-cdp