What Iconic Leaders Do During Times of Disruption

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing and customer experience advice and training from experts, given to you during the current disruption.

This week’s featured expert is Scott McKain . Scott is an award-winning author and speaker. He is passionate about CX, and coaches organizations and professionals to create distinction so they can stand out.

During times of disruption and upheaval, iconic leaders and organizations play offense, not defense, he says. Your first instinct may be to just keep working harder at what you were already doing but, “offense wins championships, not defense”. If you want to win, try to innovate and find deeper ways to connect with customers.

Watch full video:

