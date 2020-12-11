What Are the Advantages of Big Data for Marketers?

By John Rampton

Digital marketing continues to be the focus of marketers across all industries. While offline channels still count, the reality is that more of their target audience is navigating to digital channels to get their information, shop, and interact with brands.

Seeing the opportunity, and knowing how to leverage that opportunity, defines the majority of where today’s marketers stand. To develop the most effective strategies for such an expansive and evolving environment, smart marketers access the help of technology .

Enter big data. Although big data has been around for a while, it is still important — if not more than before—because of the benefits it offers digital marketers. Here, we’ll explain what it can do.

Relevancy

It’s vital to be relevant to your audience. That means delivering the content that matters to them. Big data delivers the specifics on relevant topics and issues. And, it continues to make that information available throughout each campaign.

That makes it possible to gauge the relevancy factor for the audience as a whole or for particular segments. After making changes to campaigns, big data can step in again and let you know if the changes were successful.

New insights

Although big data has always been around for marketers, access to it has been limited. Offline transactions may reveal information about which products a company sold the most of, but not reveal anything about who made the purchases beyond potentially just a name and address.

Big data offers a way to dig deep and truly get to know prospects and customers in a way not previously possible. This involves getting access to information that explains the patterns and behaviors of both shoppers and those who have completed purchases.

This information directs all aspects of the digital marketing process to help marketers stay engaged with their audience and customer base throughout the purchase journey . It also helps with segmentation and personalization in a way that regular data never could do.

Accelerated campaign planning

Timing is everything in the digital world, and it’s essential to get to your prospects ahead of the competition with a tailored campaign. Big data not only gives you all the information you need, but it also delivers it at a much faster rate.

Rather than spend additional time researching information related to customer behavior or optimum campaign location and time, big data delivers it to you.

Optimized channels and budgets

To reach as many of their targets as possible, smart brands actively participate across multiple channels , including website, social media, email, and mobile. Optimize each channel to get the best return on a digital marketing investment.

Big data shows you how to do this with the insights it returns. These insights include how to ensure the most appropriate content for each channel is delivered at the time your contacts are most likely to be on that specific channel.

To get the most out of your budget, and set it so it provides the best results for money spent, big data once again steps in to answer those questions. This includes the information needed to conduct traffic data analysis so you can better determine how much money to spend on each channel to get the best customer acquisition rate.

High-performance campaigns

Big data gives you more options for segmenting customers’ demographics, purchase habits, location, and channel preference to create personalized campaigns that deliver. Since you’ll be able to learn about your most loyal customers through big data insights , you can also customize campaigns for that segment. This gives you options like developing exclusive deals that you might not otherwise be able to offer.

Better customer experiences and greater customer retention

Since your goal is repeat business and long-lasting customer relationships, big data provides information to make that happen. It helps brands to find out ways to implement the most effective local marketing campaigns, capturing existing customers online for local purchases at their physical locations. Big data can define the type of personalized in-store experience for each segment, so you don’t have to guess.

Making the most of big data

As an effective digital marketing tool, big data gives you the insights necessary to create results-driven personalization strategies for various marketing channels and audience segments. While consumers and existing customers decide where to click and what to buy, companies and marketing departments can still influence those decisions. Digital marketing is about having the right data and tools to deliver the right information and solution at the right time, which comes from the power of having big data on your side.

