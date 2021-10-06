Webgility Review

By Lars Lofgren

Webgility is an ecommerce accounting software that helps businesses provide an optimal shopping experience to customers.

It automates their accounting, inventory, and product shipping, regardless of whether they work independently or use the services of accounting experts.

Webgility Is one of the very few powerful, user-friendly, and flexible platforms that can automatically sync all relevant data, and provide practical solutions for all cash flow-related and profitability-related problems.

The platform simplifies otherwise tedious and manual processes within organizations, enabling owners to focus on the gazillion other, more critical, activities happening within the company.

Webgility Pros and Cons

Pros

Automates and simplifies accounting

Reduces manual effort

Manages orders efficiently to improve customer satisfaction

Provides valuable insights, complete with powerful analytics

User-friendly and intuitive dashboard

Webgility mobile app allows on the go access

Easy third-party accounting software or agency integration

Cons

More expensive than competing platforms

Office complex integrations that can result in functionality struggles

Customer service can be improved

Quirky menu options can be confusing at times

Basic inventory management system

shipping program can be stronger

Webgility Features

Webgility offers tons of amazing features to help you improve your ecommerce operations and service. Read on as we take an in-depth look at some of its best features.

Accounting Automation

If you’re fed up with manual data entry and have a hard time making sense of spreadsheets, you’ll love Webgility’s accounting automation that saves time, eliminates errors, and simplifies reconciliation.

You can automatically sync order information between your sales channel and accounting solution, keeping all your books up-to-date and relevant. Moreover, you can pull in expenses, fees, and shipping costs from merchant processors—all at the touch of a button.

Easy accounting reconciliation can be particularly useful for users who deal with complex spreadsheets on a daily. The accounting reconciliation workflow incorporates all of your sales channel account payments, giving you “real-time peace of mind.”

Let’s not forget the easy syncing facility with QuickBooks and other popular accounting software. Webgility creates the perfect bridge between marketplaces and your accounting software, allowing you unrestricted access to all your accounting information.

Tax season is will also be a breeze with Webgility.

It offers hassle-free sales tax filings, where it automatically collects taxes from your sales channels before recording and organizing them by jurisdiction for simplified filing. All you have to do is define the settings in the accounting solution you use, such as QuickBooks or Avalara.

What’s more, you can put Webgility on autopilot, after which it’ll work as per your set unique business needs. The system will automatically send you notifications whenever an automated task is completed.

Product Listings and Inventory Management

Seamlessly sync all your channels using Webgility‘s product listing and inventory management feature.

It allows you to manage all your ecommerce inventory and product listings from a single place, which, in turn, can help you scale your business while offering a unified (and comprehensive) customer experience. You also don’t have to start from scratch when listing your products. Simply publish important details from your accounting solution to your sales channel—or vice versa—and you’ll be done.

Webgility can easily streamline updating inventory quantities and pricing across your entire tech stack. This can help ensure you never oversell, facilitating efficient and effective stock management across multiple inventory sites.

More importantly, you can create a powerful and unified customer journey to improve your chances of repeat business using Webgility. Omnichannel enablement is another advantage, where all your inventory, pricing, and product listings will always be consistent across every channel—24/7.

Webgility users were particularly happy that the platform lets them easily monitor and modify their procurement deals, regardless of the number of sales channels they had.

Most customers were not able to solve inventory-related problems by themselves, though. If you face any difficulties when uploading or updating your inventory and product listing, you‘ll have to get in touch with customer service. But here’s the catch: Webgility‘s customer service isn’t up to the mark. Many users have complained of long waiting times.

Shipping and Fulfilment

With Webgility, you can make your shipping and fulfillment faster, easier, and more transparent.

The platform automatically manages your shipping and fulfillment workflows, capturing the impact of every touchpoint. Moreover, you can filter all channel data into a single central hub to get real-time visibility into your business’s bottom line.

Avoid any delivery drama with Webgility. You can automate fulfillment with reliable services like UPS, Stamps.com, and FedEx. You can also compare rates and ship with one that’s most cost-effective based on your budget.

Webgility provides real-time visibility into a complete listing of orders from all your sales channels. You can process payments, generate shipping labels, update notes, and handle returns and refunds—all from a single organized place.

You can also use the platform to minimize the number of tasks and responsibilities on your employee’s plate. Navigate complex logistics easily by automatically generating purchase orders, syncing inventory quantities, and sending slips to your dropship vendors. Importing tracking information directly to your revenue channels is another possibility.

In the world of ecommerce, refunds and returns are inevitable.

Webgility streamlines processing by notifying you as soon as your customers request refunds or returns. Thereafter, the platform automatically generates credit memos and updates your accounting and inventory data accordingly across all channels.

Many customers were very impressed at how Webgility reduced the total amount of time for processing orders for shipping and importing into QuickBooks. However, some disliked that Webgility didn’t let them handle drop ship “on the fly.“ In other words, users cannot mark all their items as drop ship without leaving the order screen.

Webgility Intelligence

Webgility Intelligence gives you complete and unparalleled visibility into your business’s profitability. You can enjoy instant access to sales performance and revenue insights, enabling you to act on growth opportunities faster.

With informed decision-making and better strategizing, your ecommerce business can save hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars. You can collect rich insights into your overall business performance, including channel-wise and product-wise performance.

Webgility also provides you an instant snapshot of how sales are going for the day, after which you can go into details with revenue trends to anticipate your next business move. The platform lets you see your daily stats, revenue trends, product sales projections—there are over 15 exclusive charts in total.

You can quickly access and share essential data that has been personalized according to your requirements—by date range, product, sales channel, or fulfillment. Besides this, you can access other critical insights, such as average order value, growth rates, top-performing products and channels, and more from anywhere and at any time.

Webgility Intelligence is a relatively newer feature, so not much customer feedback is available with regards to its effectiveness and ease of use.

Webgility Pricing and Package Options

Webgility currently offers three pricing plans. Let’s take a look at each plan in more detail below.

Accounting Pro — Starts from $39 per month when billed annually

This plan is designed to be a basic ecommerce accounting solution for QuickBooks and Xero. It can be adjusted depending on the number of sales channels and monthly order volume. Of course, as you increase the number of channels and order volume, your bill will also ramp up.

You get the following features under this plan:

Basic Accounting Sync

Basic Inventory Sync

Basic Sales Tax

Online Support

Accounting Plus — Starts from $99 per month when billed annually

This is Webgility‘s most popular subscription plan that offers advanced ecommerce accounting and inventory sync for QuickBooks Desktop and NetSuite. For this plan, you’ll need at least two sales channels.

You get the following features under this plan:

Advanced Accounting Sync

Accounting Workflows

Price & Inventory Sync Rules

Bundles/Assemblies Support

Automation Rules

Product Listings

Premium Support

Expert Onboarding

You also get Webgility Intelligence worth $99 free for 3 months, which includes sales analytics and profitability analytics.

Accounting Complete — Starts from $149 per month when billed annually

This plan is a complete toolkit for multichannel retail businesses with at least three sales channels. You get the following features under this plan:

Accounting Plus Features

Multiple Inventory Sites

Multiple Sales Tax Jurisdictions

3PL+ Dropshipping

Order Management

Premium Support

Expert Onboarding

You also get Webgility Intelligence worth $99 free, which includes sales analytics and profitability analytics.

As mentioned, Webgility’s pricing is slightly more expensive than its competitors. It also offers a 15-day free trial (no credit card or software installation required) and a personalized demo to help you see what its accounting automation feature can do for your business.

Webgility Integrations

This review would’ve been incomplete without mentioning Webgility’s extensive list of integrations.

The platform offers integration by ecommerce channel, accounting platform, and point of sale (POS). This is not including integration with payment processors, shipping, sales forecasting, hosting, and CRMs.

Webgility aims to automate accounting and inventory workflows in QuickBook and NetSuite and various online platforms, marketplaces, applications, and businesses. Some of these include:

Amazon

Wix

BigCommerce

Shopify

QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop

NetSuite

Xero

Square

Salesforce

PayPal

UPS

Stamps.com

Skyline

Besides the above, there are several other platforms that Webgility can integrate with.

Webgility Reputation

Webgility’s market reputation isn’t exactly at the top of its niche, but it’s still decent. The platform has a 4.4-star rating on G2, a 3.3-star rating on GetApp, and a 3.3-star rating on Capterra. Even on TrustRadius, the reception is decent, with 8.1/10 stars.

While customers appreciate Webgility’s powerful ecommerce business management, inventory management, and shipping features, they’re completely blown away by the platform’s easy and quick integration with QuickBooks that lets them do away with manual data entry.

The fact it can significantly simplify and improve multi-channel synchronization is another feature that users like.

However, if Webgility wants to improve its customer experience, they need to start working on their customer service. Several users disliked how long they had to wait to solve their problems, which when combined with the complex integrations, only made it more time-consuming and tedious for them.

Summary

Webgility is one of the more powerful and flexible accounting software available on the market that can easily automate and simplify manual processes. With its accounting automation, omnichannel enablement, and optimized shipping and fulfillment, ecommerce will certainly become easier, more streamlined, and error-free.

So do we recommend giving Webgility a shot? Absolutely, yes.

