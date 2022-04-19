Vyvo’s Parent Helo Corp. Expands Executive Team With Addition Of Clayton Jones As Chief Legal Officer

By Team Business For Home

Vyvo’s parent company, Helo Corp., a U.S. public company (U.S. OTC: HLOC ), continues to grow its leadership team with the recent addition of Clayton Jones as Chief Legal Officer.

“As we are preparing to launch a dynamic new business model globally, Vyvo and its parent company Helo are adding exceptional executive leadership, with Clayton as the most recent example,”

said Bo Short, Vyvo’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Clayton brings significant insights and experience to our team through his work with other technology and wellness companies. We are confident that he will further strengthen Helo and Vyvo as we enter an exciting phase of growth.”

From June 2008 to July 2020, Mr. Jones served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel and in other roles at Nu Skin Enterprises, a long-standing company in the direct selling community.

Before that, he practiced business and securities law at Dorsey & Whitney. Mr. Jones received J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from the University of Oregon and a B.S. in Economics from Brigham Young University.

“Helo is transforming the wearable technology and wellness industries by integrating blockchain technology and artificial intelligence,” said Mr. Jones.

“Helo’s continual innovation and commitment to empowering consumers has created a unique platform and a dynamic culture, which are very compelling. I am excited to join the Helo team.”

About Vyvo Inc.

Winner of a 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award for being one of the fastest growing tech companies, Vyvo’s mission is to use its Life Sensing Technology™ to improve the wellness, and financial well-being of its Members.

Vyvo has created, and will soon launch, a unique revenue-sharing business model that empowers millions of people worldwide to bring tangible benefits to all Vyvo LifeWatch wearers. These benefits include personal wellness reports, Guardian Alerts, and rewards for using a Vyvo LifeWatch.

Vyvo’s technology, inspired in Silicon Valley and used worldwide, powers the first self-funding Decentralized Digital Health Ecosystem.

“Vyvo” is a trade name of Helo Corp., a US public company ( OTC: HLOC ) with two subsidiaries in the US (Vyvo Technology Corp., in California and Vyvo Inc., in Florida) and other subsidiaries worldwide, including Vyvo Network Japan KK in Japan, Vyvo Network Pte Ltd in Singapore and Taiwan, and Vyvo Smart Ltd in Ireland.

For more information, please visit www.vyvo.com and and www.helocorp.com

