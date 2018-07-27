Victor And Marina Lavrenyuk Achieve Double Black Diamond Rank With Rain International

By Ted Nuyten

A couple that networks together, stays together. That’s the case for Victor and Marina Lavrenyuk, from the Ukraine anyway.

They’ve been working in the Network Marketing industry for 23 years, collectively, and have had all sorts of success while doing it.

In their previous endeavor, they reached the rank of Double Diamond, and built up a team of more than 2500 people. Now, they’re building Rain International’s brand all over Eastern Europe.

They were attracted to Rain because of its seed-based, health-centric products. Marina, as a health professional, wanted a company with products that supported health naturally. Once they found it was their goal to promote health and wellness within their family, circles of socialization, and community in Ukraine, and Rain gave them a chance to do that.

Since joining Rain in 2016, they’ve worked tirelessly and have already hit the rank of Double Rain Black Diamond. Byron Belka, founder and CEO of Rain International, has taken notice of their hard work:

“Rain International continues to grow globally, but it seems to grow more quickly in some areas.

Eastern Europe is flourishing, and we have Victor and Marina to thank, in part, for that growth.”

Victor and Marina have been married for 5 years, are the happy parents of 5 children, and show no signs of slowing down their team building efforts.

About Rain International

Rain International is the original creator of seed-based nutrition. Our experts have gone to the source of plant nutrition to formulate products proven to support healthy lives.

Rain International is more than the products we sell. From the beginning, we set out to make changes to improve the world around us starting with the health industry and moving beyond its borders into global sustainability, education initiatives, elevated lifestyles, and more.

We believe that the ultimate human experience we all crave is within everyones reach, and we don’t mind leading the way.

For more info please visit www.rainintl.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/07/victor-and-marina-lavrenyuk-achieve-double-black-diamond-rank-with-rain-international/