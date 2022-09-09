Vfinity Appoints Kevin Thomas As Master Distributor

By Team Business For Home

Vfinity, a leading direct sales company in the health and wellness supplement space, welcomes Kevin Thomas as Master Distributor.

Kevin Thomas was the former exclusive manufacturer of Vfinity for the past 11 years. Vfinity CEO Alex Eliashevsky states,

“Adding Kevin Thomas to our Vfinity family as Master Distributor gives us the ability to satisfy our customers’ wants and needs from the product and sales side of the business.

His global network of product sourcing knowledge and decades-long selling experience in our industry is invaluable to our corporate team and Lifestyle Consultants. Kevin understands what drives sales from the inside out.”

Kevin is responsible for generating several billion dollars in product sales through direct sales manufacturing. His 40 years of formulating, manufacturing, and product training experience bring a competitive growth advantage to Vfinity and our Lifestyle Consultants and networkers looking for a dependable company to call home.

As a team leader, Kevin desires to help people better understand nutrition while taking advantage of explosive growth potential as a distributor (for the first time in 40 years). Kevin has been the spokesperson, formulator, and manufacturer for Vfinity products for the past 11 years, where many new-to-market concepts were first launched.

About Vfinity

Creating a healthy lifestyle that is easy to implement daily was our focus when we started Vfinity. We felt people needed a plan that was easy to understand and simple to use every day. That still allows us to enjoy life without feeling deprived or living with insane dietary restrictions.

We developed a premier line of easy-to-use supplements that allow you to achieve better health and wellness while helping people gain back their body confidence. Vfinity’s primary mission is that every product we created enhances lives, personal achievement and is affordable to all. For more information please visit www.Vfinity.com

The post Vfinity Appoints Kevin Thomas As Master Distributor appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/vfinity-appoints-kevin-thomas-as-master-distributor/