Verona International Promotes Eric Haynes To CEO

By Team Business For Home

Verona International Holdings, Inc. (“Verona”) has promoted Eric Haynes to CEO. Verona is the parent company of DreamTrips International, LLC, the world’s #1 traveler club, and Rovia, LLC, the award-winning in-house travel agency that fulfills travel for DreamTrips® members all over the world.

Eric brings nearly 20 years of direct-selling experience to the CEO role, including nearly 10 years at industry icon Mary Kay Inc. and several years at Neora, LLC.

Throughout his career, Eric has provided legal guidance and operational support in more than 40 countries around the world. Prior to this promotion, Eric was serving in a dual capacity as the CLO and COO of Verona.

Mark Smith, Verona’s Chairman of the Board, said

“I have known and worked with Eric since 2014. Eric’s vast legal, compliance and operational knowledge of global network marketing is a huge asset to the company.

Tammy and I clearly understand that to build a legacy company in direct sales, you must have the knowledge and programs in place to abide by the rules and regulations in the direct selling industry.

Eric is the perfect fit for this job. One of his unique skills is truly learning the business from the sales representative’s point of view, which gives him the ability to engage with the sales representatives and teach them how to build a compliant distributorship.

One of Eric’s main priorities will be to focus on the global expansion of our platform. Tammy and I always said that if we were to build our own company, we would hire Eric to ensure the safety and longevity of the business, so we are thrilled to have him on board.”

Eric added

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity. Mark and Tammy’s vision for DreamTrips International is exceptional and I am proud to support it.

Our corporate staff all over the world is truly aligned to help DreamTrips International continue to be the world’s #1 traveler club.”

About Verona

Verona is the parent company of DreamTrips International, the exclusive global seller of DreamTrips, a one-of-a-kind, specially curated travel experience. DreamTrips International is the #1 traveler club in the world.

More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced DreamTrips all over the world. DreamTrips International’s mission statement is to inspire the world to create memorable experiences with family and friends, through travel.

About DreamTrips International

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Verona, DreamTrips International is the exclusive global seller of DreamTrips, a one-of-a-kind, specially curated travel experience.

More than 1.3 million traveler’s have experienced DreamTrips all over the world. DreamTrips International’s mission statement is to inspire the world to create memorable experiences with family and friends, through travel. For more information please visit www.dreamtrips.com

The post Verona International Promotes Eric Haynes To CEO appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/04/verona-international-promotes-eric-haynes-to-ceo/