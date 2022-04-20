Verona International Appoints Mark Smith To Serve As Chairman Of The Board

By Team Business For Home

Verona International Holdings, Inc. (“Verona”) has appointed Mark Smith to serve as Chairman of Verona’s newly appointed Board of Directors.

Verona is the parent company of DreamTrips International, LLC, the world’s #1 traveler club, and Rovia I, LLC, the award-winning in-house travel agency that fulfills travel for DreamTrips® members all over the world.

Mark is also part of Verona’s ownership group and currently serves as the CEO of DreamTrips International. Tammy Smith has also been appointed to Verona’s Board of Directors.

Tammy is also part of Verona’s ownership group and serves as DreamTrips International’s Chief Field Officer. Joining Mark and Tammy on the Board of Directors is Eric Haynes, Verona’s newly appointed CEO. Two other members of the ownership group also serve on the Board.

Mark Smith said

“Tammy and I are so excited about the future of DreamTrips International. We have such a clear vision of where this brand is going and we knew that we needed control over the decisions that need to be made to make this brand reach its full potential.

We are fortunate to have great partners in this business who have such strong belief in us and our vision for DreamTrips International that they awarded us control of the Board of Directors.

We are thankful to them and we are committed to and excited about the future.”

Mark and Tammy have also entered into contracts with their partners that will allow Mark and Tammy to acquire 100% ownership of Verona.

“We are going to do things here that have never been done in this industry. Tammy and I want DreamTrips International to be our legacy on this industry and for our family, but also for the millions of people who will travel on a DreamTrip.”

About DreamTrips International

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Verona, DreamTrips International is the exclusive global seller of DreamTrips, a one-of-a-kind, specially curated travel experience.

More than 1.3 million traveler’s have experienced DreamTrips all over the world. DreamTrips International’s mission statement is to inspire the world to create memorable experiences with family and friends, through travel. For more information please visit www.dreamtrips.com

