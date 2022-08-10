Velovita Welcomes Newest Million-Dollar Club Member

By Nicole Dunkley

Gregory Williams couldn’t have said it better;

“On the other side of a storm is the strength that comes from having navigated through it. Raise your sail and begin.”

Randi Schmitt has navigated the ups and downs of this unrelenting industry and came out triumphant as Velovita’s newest million-dollar club member.

Randi dreamt of joining a company that could help her provide for her family and allow her to do what she loves most – help her team win big alongside her.

“Velovita checked all those boxes for me! A simple and unique product line that creates curiosity, flawless operations & amazing compensation plan – all these things were so important to me when deciding where I was going to plant my flag.”

says Schmitt.

When asked what it felt like to hit this milestone so early in her career, Randi shared,

“hitting this milestone so early on into my journey with Velovita feels surreal, I’m overwhelmed with joy and blessed beyond words!

This is just confirmation that I made the right decision making Velovita my home 20 months ago.”

Though she’s struggled financially for years, it’s not the rank or the money that keeps her going; it’s the freedom, her family, and her incredible team.

“I’ve been in this industry since I was 20 years old as a new mom that struggled to make ends meet. I caught the vision very quickly and developed such a passion for lifting others up!

What is most exciting about this milestone is knowing I’ve been able to help other members earn 6 figures, break career records & many more be able to financially help their families!

I truly get chills to think of what’s going to transpire this next year and beyond!”

says Schmitt.

Velovita Co-Founder and President, Jeff Mack shared, “It’s exciting when entrepreneurs like Randi come into their own as leaders.

When they choose Velovita as their vehicle to do so, it’s even more inspiring because they know what it takes to win, and they see what a unique and special environment we’ve created to help them do more of just that.”

Behind every victory is a dedicated team!

“I’m proud of what we’ve built together here; we created such an incredible collaborative culture that feels like family – and we are still so new that others that choose to plant their flag here can make their mark as well!

These last 20 months have been so fun but it’s just the warm-up! I’m confident our company will be a known brand globally in the next few years.”

Randi adds.

