By Nicole Dunkley

Dallas, Texas was a little fuller this past weekend. Top leaders gathered for a sold-out event at the first Velovita Leadership Summit.

As part of the Summit, the Velovita Leadership Council had their monthly meeting onsite, followed by a once-in-a-lifetime VIP event that they’ll never forget.

Biohack innovators and event connoisseurs at heart, Velovita’s community are accustomed to well-planned, lavish events that educate, inspire, and surprise. This Leadership Summit didn’t disappoint.

The Velovita Leadership Council (along with many top contest winners) learned from top-earning leaders in the direct sales and social selling space.

Rounding out this Summit weekend were the takeaways, secrets, tips, and strategies necessary for today’s rapidly growing industry.

Attendees even had the rare opportunity to tour Velovita’s factory and lab, adding even more belief to an already fired-up force of Leaders!

In true Velovita fashion, attendees were treated to an amazing VIP evening on Friday and an entertaining party on Saturday.

One of the secret sauces, the community that is being built by Velovita and their leaders, was on full display once again and all attendees came away with an even stronger resolve to make Velovita the envy of the industry.

About VELOVITA

Founded on 90+ years of operational and field success, VELOVITA is rapidly becoming a global leader of innovation in the field of biohacking, social selling, community expansion, and support for the new world entrepreneur. Their mission is to provide an ecosystem of inspiration, education, and life enrichment. VELOVITA has a singular focus on the individual to increase their daily performance, both mentally and physically.

For more Velovita info, connect at info@velovita.com, Velovita.com, or Velovita’s Facebook page.

The post Velovita Hosts First-ever Leadership Summit appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/04/velovita-hosts-first-ever-leadership-summit/