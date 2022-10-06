Velovita Hosts Annual XLR8 Convention

By Team Business For Home

Kosta Gara and Jeff Mack just hosted their second Velovita XLR8 convention in Dallas, Texas – and the event was jam-packed with energy, recognition, top-level training, exciting announcements, and a clear vision for the future.

Velovita’s Newest Biohack Product

Among the major announcements was the introduction of their highly-anticipated product tuün™ Resonate – a first for the company. The new state-of-the-art wearable biohack is designed to help protect your body from electromagnetic radiation and other stressors, allowing your body to operate like the finely tuned machine it is.

The compelling presentation by Velovita’s Scientific Advisor got the capacity crowd enthusiastic about furthering Velovita’s mission of helping others be at their best, and the results attendees felt after only hours had the crowd buzzing with excitement! tuün™

Resonate is now available in Rose Gold and Black on their replicated site at retail prices, offering even more retail profit potential for Members.

tuün™ Resonate Soft-Launch in 38 New Countries

A wider reach for a new product! During their XLR8 convention, Velovita Founders announced that starting October 3rd, their latest product tuün™ Resonate, will be sold in 38 new countries, including a few from Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru), Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, Zambia) and Asia (Taiwan, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong). Moreover, the Founders reiterated their commitment to being a global company – and their 5th product tuün™ helps make that reality even quicker.

Kosta Gara & Jeff Mack

Philippines Soft-Launch

Welcome, Philippines! As part of their global expansion, Velovita Founders shared that all products, including tuün™ Resonate, will be available in the Philippines market starting October 3rd with on-the-ground operations. During this soft launch, Members will have the opportunity to expand their business and increase their international presence.

New tuün™ Resonate Replicated Site

The company announced the launch of the new replicated site for their new wearable biohack, tuün™ Resonate. Members and Customers can now explore more of Velovita’s newest Biohacking Enhancement Technology, and familiarize themselves with the various effects of electromagnetic radiation and other outside stressors on the human body.

XLR8 2022 Recap from Velovita Official on Vimeo.

All-In-A-Day LOVIT V-Pack

All of Velovita’s products complement one another to make you feel, look, sleep, and perform at your best. At XLR8, Co-Founder and President Jeff Mack shared that the company chose to create a new all-in-one LOVIT V-Pack; A comprehensive daily pack carrying every single one of their snap-packed products for 24 hours of mind and body optimization.

Recent Update Velovita Vibe 4.0

As part of Velovita’s ongoing efforts to improve their Members’ experience on their Velovita Vibe app, the company added some of their V-Cloud functionality into the app. They also introduced many exciting new features to help Members grow their business effortlessly and on the go.

Wallets Upgrade

Members can now perform a few new actions within their wallets like:

Get a glimpse of all their transactions on the app.

Withdraw directly from the app via i-payout or Bitcoin.

Transfer money effortlessly and efficiently.

Track their VSTs and status milestones.

Customer Relationship Management

Velovita’s new in-app Customer Relationship Management system allows Members to list potential Customers and Members and keep them organized on their phones. Moreover, the CRM lets Members control communication, change the status of their leads, and give them access to predefined messages to engage in meaningful conversations with their prospects.

Internal Communication System

Velovita’s Vibe app is quickly becoming an all-in-one system – and their Internal Communication System is another fantastic new feature worth noting. Members can now send messages to other Members at deeper levels of their Unilevel as they reach new ranks. They can also conveniently turn on their notifications to stay informed every time they receive a new message.

Momentum begets momentum! Velovita hosted yet another successful XLR8 convention just in time for Q4! With the launch of their 5th product, new app features, and many new markets, the company is getting ready to wrap up yet another highly prosperous year!

About Velovita

Founded on 90+ years of operational and field success, VELOVITA is rapidly becoming a global leader of innovation in the field of biohacking, social selling, community expansion and support for the new world entrepreneur. Their mission is to provide an ecosystem of inspiration, education, and life enrichment. VELOVITA has a singular focus on the individual to increase their daily performance both mentally and physically.

For more information on VELOVITA, please visit Velovita.com or Velovita’s Facebook page. You may also contact us at info@velovita.com. To join the new movement, click here for the Velovita Member Rewards. We know you’ll #LOVIT!

