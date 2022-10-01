Velovita Appoints Industry Veteran Levi Angeles For Philippines GM

By Nicole Dunkley

As part of their global expansion effort for 2023 and beyond, Velovita is getting ready to enter the bustling Philippines market and has appointed industry veteran Levi Angeles as Country Manager.

The market will launch with all company’s products including the new wearable biohack tuün™ Resonate!

“We are beyond excited to announce that Velovita is a legal entity in the Philippines and is open for business,”

shared Country Manager Levi Angeles.

With the addition of the Philippines, Velovita will now offer products in more than 70 different countries around the globe.

The big announcement to begin operations in the southeast Asian country, famous for its surplus of stunning beaches and wild wonders, is fresh off the company’s recent team and services expansion and is expected to create even more exposure and sales in Asia for the influential company.

Velovita’s team is eager to see its growth to the Philippines flourish under yet another industry whiz.

Widely viewed as the most influential leaders and mentors, the alliance between CEO Kosta Gara and long-time colleague Levi Angeles is momentous. It has only been a couple of years since the company’s inception – and Velovita is now ready to prove itself as an anchor in the industry’s foreign markets.

The Founders have now set their sights on international markets and plan to launch countries like the Philippines to global prestige and market success. Angeles and her new team will initiate that work right away.

In the coming future, Levi Angeles Country Manager plans to build an assertive presence in the market while continuing to provide support to the country’s new distributors.

The Philippines is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world, reaching $17 billion in 2021. This number is expected to reach $24 billion, with a 17% growth by 2025. There is no doubt that Velovita will be a huge success in the Philippines.

CEO & Founder Kosta Gara predicts that the Velovita opportunity will be a game-changer for the country as the business keeps growing its international presence. Velovita provides a remarkable opportunity to achieve health and wealth – an opportunity Filipinos can utilize to change their realities.

