Velovita Announces Groundbreaking Updates For 2024 And Beyond

According to a Velovita press release:

Velovita, a global leader in the MLM nutritional supplement industry made their mark in 2023 and is coming in hot this year with some MAJOR announcements for 2024. It’s no wonder Velovita was ranked an AAA+ Opportunity for 2024.

Velovita is entering its fourth year in business and has no plans to slow down. In fact, the journey has just begun.

As a Company who continues to pave the way in the biohacking nootropics industry, it’s no surprise that on January 2, Velovita, led by CEO, Kosta Gara, announced a series of game changing announcements for 2024 that are sure to rock the direct sales industry.

Velovita Introduces New Programs

On the January 2nd Founder’s Update Gara made a series of exciting announcements that went into effect that very same day.

New Member Packs

Velovita revamped its Member Packs, made with its best-selling products to streamline the onboarding process, and facilitate a seamless start of your Velovita journey. Now you can choose from the affordable Promotor, Influencer, or Ambassador Packs or customize your own pack to fit your needs. As always, Velovita offers free shipping on all Member Packs!

New Pricing Model for Global Markets

Speaking of groundbreaking announcements, Velovita announced new product prices to cater to developed and emerging markets— a first of its kind worldwide. Velovita aims to cater to the masses without cutting any corners or sacrificing quality.

Velovita understands the market and its customer base and the current economic trends affecting these markets. Developed markets such as the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan now pay 20% less for the same snap products you know and love and emerging markets such as Latin America pay 50% less to accommodate the purchasing power in those emerging markets.

New Referral Bonus program up to 50%

Velovita offers a new and exciting referral bonus program of up to 50%! Ambassadors can earn up to a 50% referral bonus by simply enrolling 5 new Members with any Member Pack.

New Product Loyalty Program & VST Loyalty Program

For the first time ever Members, Customers, and Affiliates receive FREE snap products in return for their loyalty. 6 months of consecutive orders will get you get a free box of product. Thereafter, Velovita will send a free box every 3 months for maintaining a continuous streak of monthly orders. On top of that, you get VST (Velovita Social Token) equal to 10% of the product value on each V-fill order.

Launch of 2nd Incentive Trip in April to Punta Cana

Pack your bags! Velovita just announced its 2nd annual Spring Incentive trip to the bright and sunny paradise of Punta Cana in the heart of the Dominican Republic. After making waves with the first incentive trip in Cancun last year, Velovita plans another all-inclusive show stopping event from April 25th to the 28th.

Come back for more exciting announcements from Velovita in 2024.

About Velovita®

Founded on 90+ years of operational and field success, VELOVITA® is rapidly becoming a global leader of innovation in the fields of biohacking, social selling, community expansion, and support for the new world entrepreneur. Their mission is to provide an ecosystem of inspiration, education, and life enrichment. VELOVITA® has a singular focus on the individual to increase their daily performance, both mentally and physically.

For more information on VELOVITA®, please visit Velovita.com or Velovita’s Facebook page. You may also contact us at info@velovita.com. To join the new movement, click here for the Velovita Member Rewards. We know you’ll #LOVIT!

