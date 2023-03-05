Validus Appoints Asos Harsin As VP Of Global Leadership

By Team Business For Home

According to a Validus press release:

Buckle up because Validus just made another power move that’s got the MLM world watching. With a bold stroke of brilliance, they’ve tapped Asos Harsin to take on the role of Vice President of Global Leadership. It’s an exciting development that’s sure to set the Validus network abuzz with excitement.

Validus has been a prominent player in the network marketing industry of late, and Asos’ appointment demonstrates its unwavering commitment to taking the company to the next level. With over 17 years of industry experience, Asos boasts an impressive track record as a veteran networker, leader and mentor.

He has built teams of tens of thousands strong across four continents, generating hundreds of millions in sales. As an accomplished entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio of companies in real estate, ESG, and personal development, Asos is ideally placed to provide Validus with a holistic perspective that bridges the gap between MLM and traditional business.

As the Vice President of Global Leadership, Asos will spearhead the company’s efforts to develop internal systems for the networker to nurture and nourish their leadership prowess.

Asos has personally recruited and mentored some of the industry’s most prominent and greatest names. His experience and expertise in building successful teams and leaders will be a significant asset to Validus as they develop their leadership academy under his guidance.

Asos Harsin stated:

“As we look towards the future, I am confident in Validus’s potential to lead the MLM industry as a prime example of excellence. Over the next 12 months, we will continue to prioritise innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional service as we strive to set the standard for our industry.”

Asos possesses an innate ability to build strong relationships with people, which will be a crucial factor as he begins to work closely with Validus’s existing leadership team to identify new opportunities for development. Leveraging the talent pool, Asos believes the next phase of growth at Validus will be characterised by developing high-calibre network marketers who understand the game and become better and more effective players.

This adept individual’s appointment at Validus is a testament to the company’s commitment to quality leadership and building a sustainable business with longevity. He brings a deep understanding of network marketing’s challenges and opportunities, and his appointment sends a powerful message to the broader industry about Validus’ dedication to excellence. The company is focused on providing real value to its members and investing in the necessary leadership for long-term success.

Asos’ meticulous approach to success is captivated by his following statement:

“One secret to achieving success is to focus on the process, not just the endgame. Developing a well-defined and effective process to achieve your goals is important, rather than just setting clear objectives. This approach has been instrumental in my success.”

Asos’ measuring stick for success is progress.

Acquiring Asos is a significant move for Validus. As the industry rapidly evolves due to the changing landscape and the attitudes around network marketing, companies must adapt quickly to remain relevant. Asos’ appointment reflects Validus’s dedication to staying ahead of the curve.

His leadership and experience will be pivotal in shaping the next generation of network marketers. Developing skilled leaders will ultimately drive the company’s expansion efforts and solidify its position as a leader in the industry. Validus’s commitment to building a sustainable and successful business that provides real value to its members is evident through Asos’ appointment, emphasising the company’s focus on leadership development and staying ahead of trends to remain competitive.

