Valentus Launches New Buisness Tools

By Team Business For Home

Ted Nuyten:

It was so good to be back in the USA after Covid kept us apart for so long. It was especially nice to meet again with old friends such as Top Leader John Haremza at the Association Of Network Marketing Professionals (ANMP). As usual John’s talk at the ANMP was one of the one of the crowds’ favorites.

I got a chance to sit down and talk to John and he was excited about the industry as he could see the need for so many needing extra income as they faced inflation and uncertainty.

I asked John about Valentus.

John was excited about what Valenus has been doing with new software that will provide a whole new platform for the business with tremendous reports, full communications for the company and for the leaders to stay in touch.

This new software platform will impact every part of the business. Whole new branding will bring a new look and feel.

John says that they will soon announce new tools to assist our leaders and new products such as the new SolSide Coffee that is designed to lead to better health and weight management.

They certainly are focused on new recognition that will feature those who have done well. Needless to say John is bullish on Valentus and sees that its best years are ahead of it.

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we could n0t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/valentus-launches-new-buisness-tools/