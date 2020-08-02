Use LinkedIn Ads Dashboard for Free Qualification

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing and customer experience advice and training from experts, given to you during the current disruption.

Welcome to episode 27 with A.J. Wilcox , LinkedIn Ads expert and founder of B2Linked.com . LinkedIn ads have become indispensable for B2B marketers to build awareness and drive lead generation. In this video, A.J teaches you how to optimize your LinkedIn ads using LinkedIn’s free analytics solution.

Targeting on LinkedIn platform is better than most other ad platforms. You can use LinkedIn analytics to see the professional makeup of the people who are using your website with a break down all of the job titles, industries, top company names, and geographies. This will help you reach the people who matter most to your business. For pro tips on how to utilize this free LinkedIn analytics solution, watch the full video:

