Update Top Earners Career Earnings 2024

We are updating our records for the Top Earners total career earnings.

Our definition of career earnings:

“Total Career Earnings means the Network Marketing Professional aggregate distributor commission, during his period of field service.”

As top earners might have been active in multiple companies trough the many years, in below list, the company we show in the list is the LAST known company he or she is active for.

ESSÊNCIA (0)USANA (3)Utility Warehouse (1)Vegas Cosmetics (0)Velovita (3)Vertera (0)Vestige Marketing (2)Vida Divina (5)Visi (0)VNI Life (1)Wellstar (0)Xelliss (0)Xooma Worldwide (0)Xyngular (1)Youngevity (1)Young Living (3)Younique (2)Zeta Group (0)Zinzino (7)Nr.NameEst. LifetimeCompany1Yager FamilyEst. Lifetime$480,000,000CompanyAmway2 Igor Alberts & Andreea CimbalaEst. Lifetime$180,000,000CompanyMavie Global3 Dornan FamilyEst. Lifetime$125,000,000CompanyAmway4 Rolf KippEst. Lifetime$105,000,000CompanyForever Living Products5 Jeff RobertiEst. Lifetime$105,000,000CompanyJuice Plus+6 Ray RobbinsEst. Lifetime$78,000,000CompanyMannatech7 Ivan and Monika TapiaEst. Lifetime$75,000,000CompanyNVU8 Barry Chi & Holly ChenEst. Lifetime$75,000,000CompanyAmway9 Holton BuggsEst. Lifetime$68,000,000CompanyiBuumerang10 Foley FamilyEst. Lifetime$65,000,000CompanyAmway11 Robert HollisEst. Lifetime$60,000,000CompanyMyDailyChoice12 Ed BestosoEst. Lifetime$60,000,000CompanyMelaleuca13 Jimmy SmithEst. Lifetime$60,000,000CompanyIsagenix14 Susan PetersonEst. Lifetime$60,000,000CompanyHerbalife15 Shane & Dana DouglasEst. Lifetime$56,000,000CompanyACN16 Don and Nancy WilsonEst. Lifetime$55,000,000CompanyJuuva17 Joachim HeberleinEst. Lifetime$49,000,000CompanyPM International18 Jeff & Michelle AltgilbersEst. Lifetime$48,000,000Company4Life19 Mark & Jill EwellEst. Lifetime$45,000,000CompanyTHREE International20 Stefania Lo Gatto & Danien FeierEst. Lifetime$40,000,000CompanyJifu21 Edgar MojicaEst. Lifetime$36,000,000Company4Life22 Randy & Samantha SchroederEst. Lifetime$35,700,000CompanyKannaway23 Calvin BecerraEst. Lifetime$35,000,000CompanyJifu24 Jenna ZwagilEst. Lifetime$35,000,000CompanyMyDailyChoice25 Lisa Faeder GrossmannEst. Lifetime$35,000,000CompanyPruvit26 Art NapolitanoEst. Lifetime$35,000,000CompanyACN27 Kosta GaraEst. Lifetime$31,000,000Company 28 Brian CarruthersEst. Lifetime$30,000,000CompanyLegalShield29 John Curtis & Jayne LeachEst. Lifetime$30,000,000CompanyForever Living Products30 Bo ShortEst. Lifetime$30,000,000CompanyThe Happy Co31 Todd SmithEst. Lifetime$29,000,000CompanyUnicity32 John HaremzaEst. Lifetime$29,000,000CompanyMyDailyChoice33 Michiko & Bruno GrafEst. Lifetime$29,000,000CompanyNu Skin34 Steve & Melyn CampbellEst. Lifetime$26,100,000Company 35 Craig BrysonEst. Lifetime$26,000,000CompanyNu Skin36 Stormy WellingtonEst. Lifetime$26,000,000CompanyTotal Life Changes37 Kim MadsenEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyForever Living Products38 Chandra Putra NegaraEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyKangzen39 Brian McClureEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyAmbit Energy40 John and Lori TartolEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyHerbalife41 Kaoru NakajimaEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyAmway42 Giselle SexsmithEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyNu Skin43 Gloria Mayfield BanksEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyMary Kay44 Lance & Tracey SmithEst. Lifetime$23,000,000CompanyTHREE International45 Deni RobinsonEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyASEA46 Margie AliprandiEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyModere47 Russ and Linda KarlenEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyNu Skin48 Jeff and Maureen MillerEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyMelaleuca49 Ching Ping WangEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyNu Skin50 Nobuhiro KanekoEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyThanks AIShowing 1 to 50 of 466 entriesPreviousNext

