Update Top Earners Career Earnings 2024

We are updating our records for the Top Earners total career earnings.
Our definition of career earnings:
“Total Career Earnings means the Network Marketing Professional aggregate distributor commission, during his period of field service.”
As top earners might have been active in multiple companies trough the many years, in below list, the company we show in the list is the LAST known company he or she is active for.
If you want to add or update your total career earnings please use this form.
ESSÊNCIA (0)USANA (3)Utility Warehouse (1)Vegas Cosmetics (0)Velovita (3)Vertera (0)Vestige Marketing (2)Vida Divina (5)Visi (0)VNI Life (1)Wellstar (0)Xelliss (0)Xooma Worldwide (0)Xyngular (1)Youngevity (1)Young Living (3)Younique (2)Zeta Group (0)Zinzino (7)Nr.NameEst. LifetimeCompany1Yager FamilyEst. Lifetime$480,000,000CompanyAmway2Igor Alberts & Andreea CimbalaEst. Lifetime$180,000,000CompanyMavie Global3Dornan FamilyEst. Lifetime$125,000,000CompanyAmway4Rolf KippEst. Lifetime$105,000,000CompanyForever Living Products5Jeff RobertiEst. Lifetime$105,000,000CompanyJuice Plus+6Ray RobbinsEst. Lifetime$78,000,000CompanyMannatech7Ivan and Monika TapiaEst. Lifetime$75,000,000CompanyNVU8Barry Chi & Holly ChenEst. Lifetime$75,000,000CompanyAmway9Holton BuggsEst. Lifetime$68,000,000CompanyiBuumerang10Foley FamilyEst. Lifetime$65,000,000CompanyAmway11Robert HollisEst. Lifetime$60,000,000CompanyMyDailyChoice12Ed BestosoEst. Lifetime$60,000,000CompanyMelaleuca13Jimmy SmithEst. Lifetime$60,000,000CompanyIsagenix14Susan PetersonEst. Lifetime$60,000,000CompanyHerbalife15Shane & Dana DouglasEst. Lifetime$56,000,000CompanyACN16Don and Nancy WilsonEst. Lifetime$55,000,000CompanyJuuva17Joachim HeberleinEst. Lifetime$49,000,000CompanyPM International18Jeff & Michelle AltgilbersEst. Lifetime$48,000,000Company4Life19Mark & Jill EwellEst. Lifetime$45,000,000CompanyTHREE International20Stefania Lo Gatto & Danien FeierEst. Lifetime$40,000,000CompanyJifu21Edgar MojicaEst. Lifetime$36,000,000Company4Life22Randy & Samantha SchroederEst. Lifetime$35,700,000CompanyKannaway23Calvin BecerraEst. Lifetime$35,000,000CompanyJifu24Jenna ZwagilEst. Lifetime$35,000,000CompanyMyDailyChoice25Lisa Faeder GrossmannEst. Lifetime$35,000,000CompanyPruvit26Art NapolitanoEst. Lifetime$35,000,000CompanyACN27Kosta GaraEst. Lifetime$31,000,000Company 28Brian CarruthersEst. Lifetime$30,000,000CompanyLegalShield29John Curtis & Jayne LeachEst. Lifetime$30,000,000CompanyForever Living Products30Bo ShortEst. Lifetime$30,000,000CompanyThe Happy Co31Todd SmithEst. Lifetime$29,000,000CompanyUnicity32John HaremzaEst. Lifetime$29,000,000CompanyMyDailyChoice33Michiko & Bruno GrafEst. Lifetime$29,000,000CompanyNu Skin34Steve & Melyn CampbellEst. Lifetime$26,100,000Company 35Craig BrysonEst. Lifetime$26,000,000CompanyNu Skin36Stormy WellingtonEst. Lifetime$26,000,000CompanyTotal Life Changes37Kim MadsenEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyForever Living Products38Chandra Putra NegaraEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyKangzen39Brian McClureEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyAmbit Energy40John and Lori TartolEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyHerbalife41Kaoru NakajimaEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyAmway42Giselle SexsmithEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyNu Skin43Gloria Mayfield BanksEst. Lifetime$25,000,000CompanyMary Kay44Lance & Tracey SmithEst. Lifetime$23,000,000CompanyTHREE International45Deni RobinsonEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyASEA46Margie AliprandiEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyModere47Russ and Linda KarlenEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyNu Skin48Jeff and Maureen MillerEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyMelaleuca49Ching Ping WangEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyNu Skin50Nobuhiro KanekoEst. Lifetime$22,000,000CompanyThanks AIShowing 1 to 50 of 466 entriesPreviousNext
The post Update Top Earners Career Earnings 2024 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.
Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/05/update-top-earners-career-earnings-2024/