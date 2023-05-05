Upcoming Launch of New Ellev8 Platform to Disrupt Forex and Crypto Trading Education

By Nicole Dunkley

Since the launch of Ellev8, the premier Forex & Crypto Trading Education platform, in April 2021, thousands of traders worldwide have achieved incredible results.

With the upcoming launch of its new, sleek, and upgraded platform, Ellev8 will further revolutionize the world of Forex & Crypto Trading Education.

“I was able to afford a $ 30,000-a-month rehab facility for my son with the profits made by learning to trade through Ellev8. It literally saved his life!”

– Kelly Haupu (Ellev8 Student)

With this launch, the all-new Ellev8 will become a fully custom-built website capable of hosting millions of new users.

New Ellev8 users will get up and running within minutes. Ellev8 has streamlined the process from a new user coming on board to getting up and trading within 3 – 5 days with only 2 – 3 hours a day of coaching from expert Profit Coaches.

Community is everything in Ellev8. Ellev8 has upgraded the messaging features to allow students to add friends, follow Profit Coaches, and private message fellow students.

Additionally, Ellev8 is becoming a fully translated website, offering English, French, Czech, and Spanish, with the ability to add multiple languages as needed.

CEO Mr. Holton Buggs stated:

“We believe that the all-new Ellev8 will be the most elegant, upgraded, and community-enhanced trading education platform in the world.”

Ellev8 will officially launch with Mr. Holton Buggs and his team this Saturday, May 6th, at 8 a.m. CST. You can experience the launch by going to http://ellev8events.com

You can experience the success that students of Ellev8 are currently having in the video below.

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the Büüm Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang and its top-tier leadership team, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

