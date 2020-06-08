Untold Truth on What It Really Takes to Be Successful in Network Marketing by Mona Christensen

By Simon Chan

Mona Christensen and Simon Chan talk about what it really takes to be successful in network marketing. She shares time management tips and other lessons on best way to get started if you’re stuck right now.

Who Is Mona Christensen?

Mona Christensen has over 17 years of network marketing experience and has experienced a number of ups and downs.

It wasn’t until she went through a tough time where she became a single mom and at the same time see her dad paralyzed by a stroke that she started to achieve success.

Mona has a background in psychotherapy and credits her success with a team culture that allows people to grow in a healthy way. Her motto is “We do love.”

Today she’s a 6 figure earner with a team of almost 10,000 reps.

Favorite Quote

“This too shall pass”

“Remember the people you meet on the way up are the same people you meet on the way down.”

Must Read Book

Momentum Makers by Jordan Adler

Allow Yourself to Dream Big!: Network marketing explained by Camille Hammerich

Recommended Online App

Use the human touch

Recommended Prospecting Tool

3 Way Call

Zoom

Contact Info

Mona Christensen on Facebook and Instagram

