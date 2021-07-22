Unstoppable Network Marketing Advice by Simon Chan

By Simon Chan

This was one of the most anticipated episodes back in 2016.

After over 156 episodes with top leaders, Simon shares his entrepreneur journey and his huge list of AHA moments guaranteed to make you a better MLM Distributor.

This episode features special guest host, Adam Carey who makes the show fun and exciting. Adam and his wife Michelle Carey are authors of Don’t Be That Guy In Network Marketing and was featured on Episode 86 of MLM Nation.

Who is Simon Chan?

Simon Chan is a follower of Jesus Christ, a husband, a father, the founder of MLM Nation, a business coach and online marketer. He’s been involved with the network marketing profession for over 13 years.

Simon graduated from Columbia University and had a dream job working for the NBA, the National Basketball Association.

He became a very close friend with the first Chinese player to make it to the NBA, Wang Zhizhi. That led Simon to become a certified NBA player agent and he represented Wang for a short period before they joined with a bigger agency.

However, after reading Rich Dad Poor Dad, Simon discovered he was going down the wrong life path and realized he needed to start his own business.

In 2003, he started his network marketing business because Simon believed MLM is the only business that really focuses on helping others. Network Marketing would let Simon live his The Purpose Driven Life of having a positive impact on as many lives as possible.

Simon built a global business of over 70,000 distributors in over 18 countries. He’s a 3 Star Diamond Director, in his company’s Million Dollar Club and won the prestigious President’s Award for being the fastest growing distributor in North America.

In 2013, Simon followed his passion and retired from building his MLM business to focus on coaching and training. Even though he’s been retired and hasn’t done literally anything in 3 years, his company still pays him a 6 figure residual income.

Simon and his wife, Kelly live out in Los Angeles with their 3 boys and Obi.

Simon Chan’s Favorite Quote

“The temptation to quit is greater when success is right around the corner” (Bob Parsons)

“Never never underestimate the heart of a champion” (Rudy Tomjanovich)

Must Read Book

Holy Bible

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Your First Year in Network Marketing by Mark Yarnell

Don’t Be “That Guy” in Network Marketing by Adam Carey

Recommended Online App

Evernote

Evernote Scanner

Apple Pencil

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Use the tool that best relates to your prospect

Ie. If they’re a GenY maybe use a video OR if they’re older use a flip chart

Use what duplicates

Contact Info

MLMNation.com

Simon’s Facebook Page

MLM Nation Facebook Page

simon@mlmnation.com

