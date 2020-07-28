Understanding the Mailbox Provider Landscape: The Key Players & Recent Impacts on Email …

By Chad S. White

The mailbox provider landscape continues to be dynamic, with ongoing unannounced changes to email filtering and reputation algorithms. That means ongoing headaches for email marketers .

That’s why Oracle CX Marketing created a 43-minute on-demand webinar, wherein Clea Moore helps lessen the pain of these changes by catching you up on what the major mailbox providers have been up to so you can take appropriate action. She discusses the market share of the major mailbox providers in the US: Google’s Gmail, Microsoft’s Outlook.com and Hotmail, and Verizon Media Group’s AOL, Yahoo Mail, and Verizon.net. Moore also discusses recent changes regarding those mailbox providers, including:

Gmail’s rollout of Email Annotations

Gmail’s filtering changes last fall that dropped unique open rates 2-3 percentage points

How Gmail miscategorizing emails earlier this year demonstrates the pitfalls of promotional emails appearing in the Primary tab

Early results from Yahoo’s test of BIMI

How Yahoo’s early retirement of abandoned email accounts has caused a spike in bounces

Verizon Media Group’s goal of monetizing promotional emails by selling view time optimization (VTO) and deliverability and performance feeds to marketers

The migration of Outlook.com, Hotmail and Live.com accounts to Office365’s backend infrastructure

The recent difficulties in warming up new sender IPs and domains with Microsoft’s mailboxes

And much, much more.

Moore concludes by discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on email deliverability and her four recommendations for how marketers can adapt to the ever-changing mailbox provider landscape.

