You need to cater to your subscribers’ needs and wants throughout the entire subscriber lifecycle in order to nourish and grow an email relationship. That means developing tactics to address the major subscriber moments from beginning to end.
During this 44-minute on-demand webinar, I discuss:
-
The six stages of the subscriber lifecycle from when a visitor or customer signs up for your promotional emails through when you lose them as a subscriber,
-
The pages, emails, and other elements that are a part of each stage of the subscriber lifecycle, and
-
How to improve each lifecycle stage.
By the end of the webinar, you’ll understand how to improve subscriber retention as well as increase subscriber lifetime value by optimizing each stage of the subscriber lifecycle.
Watch the free on-demand webinar below:
—————
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/fAkERAPPcKs/understanding-and-optimizing-the-6-stages-of-the-email-subscriber-lifecycle