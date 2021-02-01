Uncovering the Hidden Beliefs That Sabotage Our Success by Tara Truax

By Simon Chan

Tara Truax shares a list of limiting beliefs that hold most people back from success.

Get a list of questions that you can ask yourself to help you overcome your limiting beliefs

Who is Tara Truax?

Tara Truax is a retired professional dancer, board certified health and wellness coach, a medical intuitive and a mom of 3.

Tara found herself rock bottom, frozen in anxiety and over 6 figures in credit card debt when she discovered network marketing. Thanks to our MLM profession, she was able to turn her finances and life around.

Today, Tara is a top leader and has earned almost 7 figures in lifetime commissions in just 2 years.

Tara Truax’s Favorite Quote

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood;

Must Read Books

You are a Badass by Jen Sincero

Get Over Your Damn Self by Romi Neustadt

Maxwell Daily Reader: 365 Days of Insight to Develop the Leader Within You and Influence Those Around You by John Maxwell

Boundaries for Leaders by Dr. Henry Cloud

Recommended Online App

Facebook Messenger

Zoom

Clubhouse

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company App

Weekly Webinars

Contact Info

Tara Truax on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post Uncovering the Hidden Beliefs That Sabotage Our Success by Tara Truax appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/tara-truax-639/